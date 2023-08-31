BLOG: SABI STAR MINE LITHIUM FLOATATION PLANT COMMISSIONING

1129: The Government of Zimbabwe signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Eagle Canyon International Group and Pacific Goal Investments in September 2022 for the establishment of a Lithium Mine and Processing Plant in Buhera, Manicaland Province.

The project has now been completed.

The project objective is the construction and operation of a one million tonnes Spodumene mine and 3,000 Tonnes per day processing plant capable of producing 5.5 percent Spodumene concentrate.

The processing plant is in various stages from size reduction to flotation with a capital investment of US$45 million for the plant and an expected forex generation of about US$400 million per annum at current global Lithium prices.

The declared resource at the mine is 6 million tonnes of Lithium and Tantalite ores. Exploration work commenced in 2018 and cost a total of US$6 million.

Earthworks for the processing plant were started in June 2022 with plant construction reaching 50 percent completion in December 2022, testing phase in May 2023 and full commissioning in August 2023.

During the construction stage, the project employed over 1000 employees mainly from the local communities. Currently, there are 450 employees on site.

The construction of a 15 MW thermal power plant to supply power for all operations at the mine is now 40 percent complete.

1114: President Mnangagwa has arrived at Sabi Star Mine in Buhera.

1109: President Mnangagwa will today commission the Sabi Star Mine Lithium Floatation Plant in Buhera, Manicaland.