10-day activism for gender responsive policy making launched

Muchaneta Chimuka Herald Correspondent

The Women’s Democracy Network Zimbabwe, (WDN-ZW) has launched 10 Days of Activism to promote gender responsive policy making for women’s increased participation in public life.

The campaign, which began on Monday and ends next Thursday is targeting diverse stakeholders and duty bearers key to advancing women’s participation in governance processes.

The campaign is expected to increase stakeholders’ awareness on barriers to women’s inclusion and participation in politics.

It will also strengthen responsiveness of duty bearers and enhance public support for women’s leadership.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Tuesday, WDN Executive Director, Ms Sally Ncube said during the campaign period, three online policy dialogues would be convened by gender champions to create platforms for access to information.

She said the dialogues will also include engagement with policy makers and sharing inspiration and best practices to activate collective action for gender responsive policy making advocacy.

“WDN Zimbabwe believes that if male and female gender champions are trained in gender responsive policy making and provided support and platforms to develop gender responsive policy making initiatives, this will significantly contribute to meaningful advocacy and duty bearers’ responsiveness on gender responsive policy interventions to address barriers to women’s participation in public life,” said Ms Ncube.

She said, in 2021, WDN Zimbabwe mobilised 83 gender champions who were trained on gender responsive policy making to end gender based violence in Harare.

In June 2022, WDN Zimbabwe also launched the Zimbabwe policy round tables initiative for female leaders from various political parties and organisations designed to increase knowledge and network of female leaders.

“Policy solutions identified include, the development of a model policy with standard operating procedures that political parties can adopt to prevent, respond, and safeguard women from effects of violence against women in politics,” she said.

The initiative’s objectives are to train approximately 30 gender champions (to include males and females) on gender responsive policy making and provide technical support to promote gender responsive policy interventions.

WDN Zimbabwe trained 30 gender champions on gender responsive policy making from in July.

The trained gender champions are from Chitungwiza, Mabvuku, Dzivarasekwa, Avondale, Norton, Zimre park, Cold comfort, Glen view, 3, 1 and 7; Budiriro, Seke, Hatcliffe, Greendale and Hatfield in Harare consisting of university students, college lecturers, politically aspiring candidates, civil society organisations, journalists and community members.

Participants included two men and a woman with visual impairment.

The WDN is a non-governmental organisation that promotes women’s participation in leadership, politics and governance processes as well as gender responsive policy making in Zimbabwe since 2020.