BLOG: PRESIDENTIAL STAR RALLY-MAKONI SOUTH CONSTITUENCY

1341: He starts by thanking the organisers of the rally for a job well done. He says the good works being done by the President are the ones attracting huge crowds. He adds that the President is doing a good job in developing the country.

1335: Cde Bimha invites Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi to give closing remarks.

1332: The President has finished his address.

1328: He says as long as there is peace in the country, Zanu PF will continue to develop the country.

1325: The President has spoken against drugs and urges parents to take disciplinary action against wayward children and urges people to maintain peace saying that peace begins at the household level and children should copy good behaviour from their parents.

1323: The President says his Government has also decentralised services such as the issuance of passports, which is now being done at the district level.

“We are going to start constructing more vocational centres in each and every district, beginning next week Wednesday after winning the elections.”

1319: The President says the country is no longer experiencing load shedding following the opening of the Hwange units 7 and 8. He also says the Government has managed to eliminate the fuel challenges.

The President says that his Government introduced devolution funds which are now enabling councils to make developments at a local level.

1336: He says the Second Republic has carried out a lot of developmental projects such as the Beitbridge Border Post, Masvingo-Beitbridge highway, RGM International Airport Expansion project and many other projects across the country.

1313: Manicaland has a lot of minerals such as diamonds and gold so there is a lot of employment. “We also want to open a diamond processing plant in Manicaland.”

1309: President Mnangagwa says the country should be able to produce all that is consumed and says that is why the country is promoting sciences in universities through innovation hubs. He says Manicaland has much potential as the country is in talks with Mozambique to use the Beira port instead of the Durban port and Manicaland will greatly benefit as it is the gateway to that route.

1306: He says ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,’ and urges everyone to play a part in the development of the country. “In Zanu PF, our mantra is that we build our own country, leaving no one and no place behind.”

1258: The President says Zimbabwe is a unitary State which cannot be broken despite the imposition of illegal sanctions by the West. He urged all the people to go out and vote for all the Zanu PF candidates on the 23rd of August.

1257: He says Manicaland is very important as it provided the gateway to Mozambique for the liberation fighters. “We celebrate our Heroes in August and the day before yesterday we were at the Heroes Acre where we were celebrating our Heroes as we always remember them.”

1254: He says Manicaland Province has produced many veterans of the liberation struggle that include the party’s first Chairperson Cde Herbert Chitepo, Rekayi Tangwena, William Ndangana and many others. He also says the Province even produced liberation heroes of the 1st Chimurenga including Chief Chingaira.

1249: He says the rally program is being rushed as he wants to leave the country for Angola later this afternoon.

1248: The President says that the party came to Manicaland Province in Chipinge for the launch of the campaign period which will end on Saturday in the Midlands Province.

“Now we have gone round in all provinces and only one is left, however, the Manicaland Provincial leadership led by Cde Chinamasa asked us to come back for a rally in your Province and we obliged.”

1241: The President starts with his trademark ‘Victory Dance’ much to the delight of the people of Manicaland.

1239: He urges people to remain peaceful, even in the face of provocations, and make sure that they vote peacefully.

He now invites the President to the podium.

1238: He says the President is passionate about the development of the country as witnessed by the opening of innovation hubs in universities, rehabilitation of roads and many other developmental projects that are being done across the country.

1236: Cde Chiwenga says that he is delighted to have come with the President to Manicaland at a time the country is left with a few days to go to the elections. He urges the people to shun divisive elements and vote for Zanu PF in the elections.

1230: Cde Bimha invites Vice President Chiwenga to come to the podium.

1228: National Commissar Cde Bimha calls Makoni South Constituency candidate Cde Nyakuedzwa to come and do a slogan on behalf of the other candidates in Manicaland Province.

1220: Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Nokuthula Matsikenyere is now giving welcome remarks. She says Makoni District and the whole of Manicaland Province are honoured to have the President and other senior Government and Party leaders in the Province. She urges the people of Manicaland to vote overwhelmingly for Zanu PF on the 23rd of August.

1150: Cde Mnangagwa and his two Vice Presidents, Cdes Chiwenga and Mohadi are now moving around meeting and greeting the crowd.

1140: We are at the oversubscribed Presidential Star Rally at Handina Secondary School in Makoni South Constituency set to be addressed by Zanu PF President and First Secretary Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.