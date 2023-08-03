BLOG: HWANGE POWER STATION UNITS 7 and 8 COMMISSIONING

1310: The President and his delegation are now at the Hwange Colliery Stadium where official commissioning proceedings will be done

Matabeleland North provincial affairs and devolution minister Richard Moyo is now at the podium to deliver welcome remarks. He says this has been the longest week for a Presidential visit in the province.

The President was in Nkayi on Sunday, proceeded to Binga on Monday, Bulawayo yesterday and today in Hwange.

1204: President Mnangagwa and his delegation have finished a closed-door briefing with engineers, technical experts and senior government officials. He is now conducting a tour of the completed Hwange Units 7 and 8 expansion project.

1156: President Mnangagwa has arrived in Hwange to lead proceedings in the official commissioning of the US$1,5 billion Hwange Power Station Units 7 and 8 Expansion Project.

The two units have 300MW capacity each, and have been built through a loan support from the People’s Republic of China.

President Mnangagwa is being accompanied by his deputy, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Finance and Economic Development Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube, Energy and Power Development Minister, Zhemu Soda, Agriculture Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, Mat North and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, senior Government officials, Zesa executives

The investment is one of the massive signature development projects implemented under the Second Republic, which are already impacting positively on local communities and the country as a whole.