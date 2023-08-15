BLOG: DEFENCE FORCES DAY CELEBRATIONS

1257: The National Anthem is now being sung.

1255: The President wishes to express his gratitude to the people of Zimbabwe, the ZDF.

“The men and women of our forces for serving the motherland. Today we honour and salute our members of the defence forces. I wish you and your families a happy 43rd National Defence Forces Day.”

He concludes his address.

1247: President Mnangagwa says to assist the organisational mobility within the ZDF, operational vehicles have been arranged and to improve the accommodation of personnel the Government is implementing the Dzivarasekwa and Khumalo housing projects. The Dzivarasekwa housing project has 201 completed housing units and others in different stages. The Mbizo project has 44 units at different stages while 3o units are set to be commissioned by year end. 200 blocks of flats will be built by private companies that have been contracted.

1244: He castigates the notion of “Might is Right” which has led to the use of sanctions on other countries.

1243: He says a total of 36 ZDF members are deployed at UN missions and others are deployed under the auspices of the African Union.

1240: “The ZDF University is being capacitated to play a part in championing the industrialisation of the country. Zimbabwe is a unitary State and I congratulate ZDF for ensuring gender equity in its recruitment.”

1239: He says the ZDF is playing its parts in regional peacekeeping efforts and commends the members of the ZDF for their high levels of professionalism and discipline.

1236: “The ZDF’s priority and principle vision in transformation through modernisation such areas as manpower training and others. Over the years they have transformed into a modern and agile hard-hitting force capable of containing any threat to our motherland.”

1232: President Mnangagwa is now on the podium and begins his address saying the ZDF remains a vital cog in the socio-economic modernisation agenda in the country.

1223: Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri has invited President Mnangagwa to confer the medals.

1221: Thirteen recipients who are present will be conferred with the medal by President Mnangagwa while the remaining 90 will be conferred by the Minister in their respective provinces.

1217: The Minister has asked for permission from the President to start the conferment of the Independence Medal to non-combatant cadres and war collaborators.

She calls on Reverend Damasani to read the group citation.

1213: She says as the economy grows under the stewardship of the Second Republic it is the ZDF’s hope that its requirements for new equipment if fulfilled.

“We are pleased that some of the projects have started benefiting from devolution and constituency development funds. It is pleasing that ZDF continues to enjoy cordial ties with other defence forces. this presence an opportunity to improve their skills at arms level,”

1211: The long distance covered by Zimbabwe’s borders can no longer be served by physical means but by the use of modern technology like cameras and drones.

1206: Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is now on the podium. She says the celebrations take place on the backdrop of the heroes’ celebrations held yesterday. Non-traditional threats like terrorism, drug and human trafficking are now dominant.

1124: Proceedings have started here at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura. Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhinga inspected the parade.

1113: The Commander in Chief is now inspecting the Parade.

1107: Now singing of the National Anthem and fly-past.

1106: President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived at the National Sports Stadium for the Defence Forces Day celebrations.

1052: Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has arrived.

1047: Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga have arrived at the National Sports Stadium.

1034: All is set for the Defence Forces Day celebrations at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru. The Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima is set to preside. Scores of people have thronged Mkoba Stadium for the event.

1021: Defence Forces Day celebrations have begun in Bulawayo where they are being held at White City Stadium. Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Cde Judith Ncube is set to preside.

1020: All is set for the Defence Forces Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. President Mnangagwa, the Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, is set to preside.