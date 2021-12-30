Black day for Zim football

GONE TOO SOON . . . Respected veteran football administrator Ndumiso Gumede passed away in Bulawayo from suspected hypertension problems

RESPECTED veteran football administrator Ndumiso Gumede has died.

He was 76.

The ex-ZIFA vice-chairman passed away yesterday in Bulawayo from suspected hypertension problems.

His death comes barely a week after Highlanders, where he once served as chairman, hosted a special function at the club’s offices in Bulawayo on December 22 to celebrate his life and immense contribution to the club.

Popularly known in football circles as “Gumz’’ or “Yours Truly’’, Gumede, also a former schoolteacher, served Highlanders in various capacities, as chairman, chief executive and as club president, a position he held at the time of his death.

Gumede was credited with acquiring several properties that included the club offices, the sports club and a camping house in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb during his tenure as Highlanders chairman.

He also held a number of posts at ZIFA where he was a former vice-president, chief executive and committee member.

At one time, Gumede was a member of the CAF Appeals Committee.

A number of people, including Aces Youth Academy director, Nigel Munyati, yesterday paid tribute to Gumede for the contribution he made to the development of football in this country.

‘’Rest in peace Ndumiso Mdladlaqwabe Gumede. A man with a huge heart, beautiful mind, and free spirit, and with a passion for the beautiful game. Your infectious person will be remembered by many for ages. I know you go away with a broken heart for a Zimbabwe football that could have been. I promise you that we will rebuild our game to levels that will make you smile. Rest in Peace Mdala wami,’’ Munyati said.

Condolence messages continued to pour in as the football community mourned one of the iconic figures of football administration in Zimbabwe.

Former Zimbabwe Olympic Committee secretary-general, Edgar Rogers, who once worked with Gumede, described the late football administrator as “ a true gentleman and friend for many years’’.

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe said they were devastated to hear about the passing on of former Highlanders chairman and veteran football administrator Gumede.

“Our thoughts go out to his wife, all his family and friends at this truly devastating time,’’ FUZ said in a brief statement yesterday.

Mistry Chipere of the Zimbabwe Foreign Legion added: ‘’Rest in peace mudhara Gumede, your passion for the beautiful game was unquestionable.’’

A Highlanders fan, Zenzo Dube, described Gumede as one of the best football administrators in Zimbabwe.

“Hey kalale ngoxolo one of the best football administrators in Zimbabwe,” Dube said.

Born on October 14, 1945, in Bulawayo at the end of the Second World War, Gumede grew up in Mzilikazi’s 62 R Square.

Gumede’s involvement with Highlanders dates back to 1974 when he was the club’s representative in the then Salisbury (now Harare).

Gumede, a former teacher at Highfield High 1 School in Harare, has been married twice and divorced the same number of times.

His first marriage was from 1973 to 1987. He married his second wife in 1992 and they went their separate ways in 1994. He has twin boys with his first wife, one son from his second marriage and another daughter with a Harare woman he had a relationship with in-between his two marriages. — Agencies/Sports Reporter.