Biti awaits response to recusal application

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Deputy prosecutor-general Mr Michael Reza will on August 1 respond to Tendai Biti’s third application for the recusal of Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti from presiding over his assault matter.

Biti who is facing allegations of manhandling Mrs Tatiana Aleshina had his two applications for recusal of the same magistrate dismissed due to lack of merit.

His latest application came soon after Mrs Muchuchuti adopted a strategy to hear this case on a daily basis after she had observed some delaying tactics from Biti and his lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama.

Biti had been making an application for referral of his matter to the Apex Court since 27 May to date prompting the court to come up with a strategy to ensure progress in this trial.

Irked by this ruling Biti decided to apply for the third recusal of Mrs Guwuriro on the grounds that she is biased and would not give him a fair trial.

In her ruling on the last sitting, the magistrate said she needs to dispose of this matter within a reasonable timeframe, hence the adoption of a strategy where the matter will be heard daily with immediate effect.

She further reiterated that the accused should be reminded that he is the accused in this matter and should give it priority over other matters.

“With the rate we are managing this case it means the accused will need another two months to finish his application,” she said.

In his application for referral of the matter to the Apex Court, Biti cited Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Patrick Chinamasa, Cde Nick Mangwana, The Herald and deputy prosecutor Mr Michael Reza for infringing his constitutional rights.