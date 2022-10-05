Billiat named in CAF Team of the Decade

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder Khama Billiat has been named in the CAF Champions League Team of the Decade for the period between 2010 and 2020.

The 32-year-old reached his career highs during the period, winning the 2016 CAF Champions League title with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

He also featured in the final with current club Kaizer Chiefs in 2021.

Billiat was nominated alongside former Sundowns’ teammates Dennis Onyango and Percy Tau. Zambian defender Stoppila Sunzu and Tanzanian forward Mbwana Sammata, both formally of DR Congo giants TP Mazembe, are also part of the best XI CAF Champions League players voted for by the supporters.

The list is dominated by players from record 10-time African club football champions Al Ahly of Egypt.