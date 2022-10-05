Chibuku Super Cup semis set for Mandava

Tadious Manyepo-Sports Reporter

BOTH fixtures of the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals will be played at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane next week.

The Premier Soccer League revealed the development this morning while also confirming the final will be staged at Barbourfields on November 19.

FC Platinum who also enjoyed the advantage of playing all but one of their Chibuku Super Cup matches at their Mandava turf before eventually winning the trophy last year will again enjoy home atmosphere in the last four.

They play Herentals while Bulawayo Chiefs and Black Rhinos face-off in the other semi-final.

Winners will meet in the final at Barbourfields, who also hosted the 2019 final between winners Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars.