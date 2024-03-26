Billboard trial deferred

Prosper Dembedza

The trial of two Harare businessmen accused of erecting a billboard in Borrowdale suburb denouncing a property developing company has been deferred to April 12 after one of them told the court that he wants to travel to Australia.

Harare magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashavave granted the request, which the prosecution had strenuously opposed.

Grant Russel of Fair clot Investments and Mark Strathen of Paragon Printing are facing criminal nuisance charges.

Charges against the pair, arose on December 10, 2020 at around 2pm on the opposite side of Celebration Church in Borrowdale, Harare the Grant and Strathen erected a billboard with allegedly damaging statements against West Properties and this being done allegedly in a bid to tarnish the company’s image.

It is alleged that Russell and Strathen caused false alarm to the public through the statements written on the billboard.

The State alleges that the billboard erected by the two had contents which were likely to interfere with the ordinary comfort or convenience of the complainant’s clients.

West Properties made a report to the police leading to the pair’s arrest.