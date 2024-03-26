  • Today Tue, 26 Mar 2024

Billboard trial deferred

Billboard trial deferred

Prosper Dembedza

The trial of two Harare businessmen accused of erecting a billboard in Borrowdale suburb denouncing a property developing company has been deferred to April 12 after one of them told the court that he wants to travel to Australia.

Harare magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashavave granted the request, which the prosecution had strenuously opposed.

Grant Russel of Fair clot Investments and Mark Strathen of Paragon Printing are facing criminal nuisance charges.

Charges against the pair, arose on December 10, 2020 at around 2pm on the opposite side of Celebration Church in Borrowdale, Harare the Grant and Strathen erected a billboard with allegedly damaging statements against West Properties and this being done allegedly in a bid to tarnish the company’s image.

It is alleged that Russell and Strathen caused false alarm to the public through the statements written on the billboard.

The State alleges that the billboard erected by the two had contents which were likely to interfere with the ordinary comfort or convenience of the complainant’s clients.

West Properties made a report to the police leading to the pair’s arrest.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Hooker raped at client’s house Crime & Courts

    Hooker raped at client’s house

    Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent A 42-year-old suspected hooker who operates at Mverechena Shopping Centre in Domboshava was raped by a client who had promised to pay US$20 for sexual services, the court heard. The accused Teddy Magutakuona (41) was facing rape charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei. It is the State’s […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey