BBA Titans hits screens this January

MultiChoice announced what will most certainly be one of the biggest seasons of the Big Brother franchise yet — BIG BROTHER TITANS — which will commence on Sunday January 15, 2023, live on DStv.

This special edition of the Big Brother franchise will feature selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in one House, playing the game for the ultimate prize.

Announcing the commencement of the show and prize money, Liz Dziva, Public Relations and Publicity Manager for MultiChoice said that Big Brother Titans edition will run up until April and the winner will cart home a cash prize of $100 000.

“This special edition is a fusion of two TV phenomena, BB Naija and BB Mzansi. Housemates from two giant nations will be brought together under one roof to entertain audiences from Zimbabwe and across the continent with intense drama like never before.”

“This is a meeting of the Titans, and the winner will take home a large sum of cash and other prizes. As usual, the winner will be determined by the viewers as they will have to vote to keep their favourite housemates on the show,” she added.

The BB Titans edition is sponsored by Lotto Star, Flutterwave, Bamboo, Nigerian Breweries, Pernod Ricard, Pepsi, Tolaram and Skechers. And of course, BB Naija’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and popular Big Brother Mzansi host Lawrence Maleka will co-host this debut season.

BIg Brother Titans will also be available to stream on Showmax.

Fans of BB Naija and Mzansi in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and 45 countries in sub-Saharan Africa can follow the drama 24/7 on the streaming service.

