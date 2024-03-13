Authorities suspend Simlex licence

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

THE operator’s licence for Simlex bus company has been suspended after a fatal bus accident in South Africa which has so far resulted in the death of 15 Zimbabweans.

In a statement yesterday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona ordered the suspension of the company’s operations until it was fully compliant with all the relevant regulatory and policy frameworks.

The Zimbabwean citizens died in Western Cape Province when the Simlex cross border bus collided with a haulage truck along the Hex River Pass, about 140km from Cape Town on Saturday.

Minister Mhona mourned the accident victims and confirmed the suspension of the operator’s licence.

“We mourn the demise of our beloved brothers and sisters who perished in this accident. Our prayers are also with those who survived and the injured as they continue to receive treatment and care.

We wish them speedy recuperation. The accident is yet another call to all transport operators, motorists and members of the public to adhere to road traffic rules and exercise caution on the road.

“I have directed the Commissioner of Road Motor Transportation to implement relevant provisions of the Road Motor Transportation Act (Chapter 13:15), including, among others, suspension of operations until the operator is fully compliant with all the relevant regulatory and policy frameworks,” he said.