Arubi inspires Marumo Gallants to “historic win”

Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe International Washington Arubi played a key role as South African side Marumo Gallants stunned Algerian giants USM Alger 2-0 at Dobsonville Stadium yesterday and moved top of Group A in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Arubi, who turns 38 years in August, made some good saves and finished the game with a clean sheet. The victory was a sweet revenge for the South African debutants who lost by the same margin to the Algerians in the first leg 10 days ago.

They are now on nine points, two ahead of second placed Alger with two rounds of group matches left.

Nku Lesiba and Letsie Koapeng scored in either half for Gallants to shine on home turf. They broke the deadlock after just seven minutes, Lesiba coming to the end of a well-crafted counter attack.

Alger tried to build back into the game, but they couldn’t find a way past the keeper Arubi.

In the second half, Gallants were as emphatic at the start as they were in the opening half. They doubled their tally in the 75th minute when Koapeng reacted fastest to the ball after two consecutive saves from the keeper.

The visitors tried to turn the fortunes of the game in the final quarter of an hour, but Arubi ensured his side guarded the two goal advantage.