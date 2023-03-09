PE Schools Rugby festival dates set

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE organisers of the annual Prince Edward Schools Rugby festival have confirmed the dates for the 2023 edition which is set to take place late next month.

The festival, which is the biggest in the country, will run from April 24-29. Several schools are expected to take part in the event that caters for boys and girls in all the school-going age groups.

“We are happy to announce the dates for the 2023 edition of the annual Prince Edward Schools Rugby festival which will be held at Prince Edward. The festival is envisioned as the most suitable vehicle to improve the health and education of school pupils and to promote participation in the sport at this level. “We look forward to create a wider player base for ultimate participation at senior and national levels.

“The festival also serves as an educational platform and will go with the theme celebrating 125 years,” said the organisers in a statement.