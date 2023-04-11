Artistes 4ED root for NDS1 success

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

Artistes have become the latest Zanu PF affiliate after they formed an organisation called Artistes 4ED, in support of President Mnangagwa’s mantra “leaving no one and no place behind”.

They have also committed to supporting the National Development Strategy (NDS1), a five-year national economic blueprint designed to steer the country on a massive developmental trajectory.

The development comes after a number of organisations such as Vapositori 4ED, Young Women 4ED, and Teachers 4ED, have been formed in support of the President and the Government’s efforts to transform Zimbabwe into an upper middle society by 2030.

Talented guitarist, vocalist and composer, Allan Chimbetu, is the national ambassador of Artistes 4ED.

He comes from a family of top musicians including liberation hero Simon Chimbetu.

The family is credited for being the proponents of the Dendera music genre.

“We believe that as musicians, we are the major stakeholders of that blueprint, the National Development Strategy.

“Musicians should be patriotic, love their country and be good ambassadors instead of soiling the image of our country,” said Chimbetu.

National chairperson of Artistes 4ED, Takura Madziya said they have so far mobilised more than 4 000 artistes, from different genres.

“We have tried to identify projects for each province and what is now needed is to ensure that musicians in the country will be able to benefit from Government projects in one way or the other,” said Madziya.

“Considering the numbers that we have as musicians, we will then harness that number collectively and see how we can be able to get involved in this country’s economic development,” said Madziya.

The organisation has representatives in all the 10 provinces of the country.

“What we need to do is to do outreach programmes in other provinces so that people can get an appreciation of what we are there for and maybe, also unpacking what we are intending to do,” said Madziya.

Artists are also appealing to the Government so they can import instruments duty-free.

“We want to ensure every artist’s talent reaches its targeted audiences.

“We have realised that there is a lot of talent within our communities, but they do not get platforms to showcase their talent. As Artistes 4ED, we are saying let those with talent come open and get the much needed support,” said Madziya.

Artistes 4ED is also holding awareness campaigns aimed at stopping drug abuse.

The programme targets both ordinary people and the artists themselves.

“We have a number of artists who are now drug addicts. We are saying, no to drug abuse. Let’s come together and be good ambassadors for our communities

“Musicians are social influencers and they play a big role in shaping public opinion through their art. We are therefore encouraged to have them joining us in this campaign.

“Drug abuse is destroying families, and youths who are supposed to be contributing to national development are wasting away daily,” he said.

The campaign is providing a holistic approach to the anti-drug abuse fight, as they are not only focusing on advocacy and awareness, but also counselling and rehabilitation for the affected.

Life skills such as farming are also being imparted to drug addicts.

“We also have arts and sports talent development,” said Madziya.

The campaign follows calls by various players to end ‘vuzu’ parties that have rocked school going youths and drug abuse.