Archieford Gutu Academy touring United Arab Emirates

Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe International Midfielder Archieford Gutu, who is currently touring United Arab Emirates with his AG Boys Academy, is confident that the trip will expose the young players.

Gutu and 17 players from the academy made the trip to Dubai.

Gutu is now the director of Archiford Gutu Boys Academy which is based at Mount Pleasant High.

The Academy opened its doors to players last year. They are making inroads in grooming talent and the ambitious academy is on tour where they are engaging in training matches. They have since played one friendly game.

“The trip is for boys to have exposure, playing in a different environment, weather conditions and good pitches.

“We also want the boys to see the good things that come with playing at a professional level,” said Gutu.

Gutu, who had stints at both Dynamos and CAPS United and also played for South African Premiership side Ajax Cape Town and Swedish side Kalmar and IFK Varnamo, said he secured the trip through his football contacts in the Arab country.

“The programme is based on development and securing contracts for players with the help of guys I have played football with, some are coaches and others are football agents,” said Gutu.

Players

Blessing Jonas, Rufaro Mugweni, Nigel Mandibatsira, Tanashe Gutu, Tinomudaishe Zaranyika, Craig Mutakura, Calton Nyangani, Nyasha Mulongoti, Simbarashe Mudzviti, Tadiwanashe Govera, Tanaka Zinyama, Tadiwanashe Ruvaro, Tapiwa Chinanga, Tadiwanashe Kanduwa, Munashe Maporisa, Delight Mandere, Kembo Moyana.