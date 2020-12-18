Approach co-op leaders: House owners facing demolitions told

Herald Reporter

The thousands of home owners in Harare Metropolitan province who will be evicted and their houses demolished by the City of Harare after the rains under court orders already granted have been advised to approach leaders of their housing cooperatives to find their legal status or get their money back.

The advice was given by Harare Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Tafadzwa Muguti.

If householders believe they have a case that their buildings are legal, then they must appeal to the High Court, not the Local Government Ministry since the Government cannot override court orders.

Members of more than 20 housing cooperatives illegally selling residential stands in Harare face eviction and demolition after the High Court ruled in favour of City of Harare, and the city is now able as a result of the subsequent orders to repossess the land.

Most of those affected are on land without approved layout plans, no services, and usually on land where building is banned for environmental reasons or because the land is zoned for schools, recreation or other social purposes.

In a statement, Mr Muguti urged members of the affected housing cooperatives to approach their leaders for further management.

All residents and members of the stated housing cooperatives need to approach the leadership and the Registrar of Cooperatives to ascertain their legal standing, monetary contributions and any other payments made to date to their cooperatives as the land would be repossessed after evictions, said Mr Muguti.

“It must be noted that all housing cooperatives are required to have valid offer letters and site plans approved by authorities and therefore their legal status of occupation clearly defined.

“Those who feel that they have all their paperwork in place are free to appeal these judgments directly with the High Court and not the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works,” said Mr Muguti.

Mr Muguti encouraged people who wish to lodge complaints against housing cooperatives to approach the ministry offices.

The Cabinet resolved on Tuesday that the Government shall not interfere with court judgments and that demolitions can take place after the rainy season.

Recently, council demolished houses in Budiriro leaving 190 families stranded in the rain, hence the requested delay in implementing court orders until after the season is over.

Among those affected by the court orders permitting the council to evict and demolish are:

* Houses at Stand 17401, Carlton Road Graniteside where council was at loggerheads with Shupukai Topodzi and Charles Nyatito;

*The Remainder of 2552 Crowbrough Township where Vatema Vatonga Housing Co-op operates;

* Lot 2 of Parkridge Estate known as Paddock 27, Crowborough, where people were allocated stands under Takakura Housing Co-op, United We Stand Housing, Ideal Homes Housing, Bantu Housing, Igarwe Housing Co-op, Progot Housing Co-op, Greenland Housing Co-op, Home of Angels Housing, Excellent Stares Housing, Dzapasi Housing, Universal Housing Co-op, Lambano Housing Co-op, Chitepo Housing Co-op and Nyabira Housing Co-op;

*Stand 3973 Budiriro 2 and 41156 Mbare where Midzi and Zamuse lost their case against council face demolitions and Stands allocated by Events Housing Cooperative.