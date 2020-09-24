Anthony B collabo pays off for Aussie-based Mukombe

Arts Reporter

It has been a good year for Australia- based dancehall musician Farai Larry Mukombe, popularly known as Slicker 1, as he has made great strides to international stardom.

Slicker 1, who recently collaborated with Jamaican reggae music icon Anthony B on the song “Jail Bird”, was among the musicians who were selected to perform on Stream Live, a United States-based platform that streams live music.

The show also featured American star group Migos, rapper Lil Pump, Sam Harmonix and Alonzo.

Slicker 1 was among top ten Australians selected for the show.

“A company called Stream Live from USA was exploring and expanding their business to Australia and they asked 10 best artistes from Australia to perform on their platform and I was fortunate, or blessed enough, to be part of it,” he said.

Slicker 1 said being selected among the top artistes in Australia was a sign of growth.

“It’s validation of my dreams. It feels amazing; it’s the best feeling ever. It’s every artiste’s dream,” he said. To keep pushing his brand on the music market, Slicker 1 will perform at a big family festival in Australia month.

Speaking on his recent collaboration with Anthony B, the musician said it was a learning opportunity.

“You never get used to it or take it for granted, it is always a blessing. I take it as an opportunity to learn and to ask as much as one has to learn from the best,” he said.

Slicker 1, who also collaborated with another Jamaican musician Marvin Priest, son of reggae legend Maxi Priest, said most collaborations are done with artistes working from different countries.

“Most of the time when you officially meet these artistes they are often on tour, so it’s always a real quick session,” he said.

“Most of the work and recordings are usually in different countries, so it’s not an easy task. I would love to be able to work in the same room and feed from each other’s energy.”

Slicker 1 said he will be releasing his second album this year.

“Expect my second album titled “Happy Life” to drop before the year ends,” he said.

Slicker 1 was born and raised in Harare’s Highfield suburb before moving to Australia.

He recorded his first single “Shingirira” back in 2014 and has since worked with various artistes including Freeman, Dizzy Dee, and Amac Don as well as musicians from South Africa, Jamaica, Australia, the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Nigeria, Kenya and South Sudan.

“I have worked with a few local producers from Zimbabwe and I still do,” he said.

“I’m also in the process of engaging a few other people to join our management team for Slicker1music and Tora Mari Brand”.