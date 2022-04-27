Another city road opened to traffic

Frogmerge Construction workers put final touches on St Patricks Road’s stretch from Seke Road to Kilwinning Road (Hatfield) which has now been opened to traffic while awaiting road markings. —Picture: Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Marytise Vambayi-Herald Reporter

Another road that was in a terrible state, has been completed and opened to traffic in Harare as the Government presses ahead with modernising the country’s road network.

St Patrick’s Road, which links motorists with Seke Road and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Expressway that leads to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, has been completely re-done and now awaits road markings.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development confirmed the development.

“St Patrick’s Road from Seke Road to Kilwinning (Hatfield) now opened to traffic awaiting for road markings and final clearing,” the Ministry on its Twitter handle.

Efforts to get a comment from Transport Minister Felix Mhona were fruitless as his mobile phone was not available.

But motorists who spoke to The Herald on the new road yesterday hailed the Government for the ongoing road rehabilitation programme.

A Hatfield resident Mr Brendon Ndlovu said he was impressed by the Government’s desire to fix roads despite competing needs for funding.

“We are very thankful to our President who is spearheading these projects in order to provide efficiency for road users,” he said.

Another Hatfield resident, Mrs Sharon Kutombo, expressed happiness at the completion of the reconstruction of St Patrick’s Road.

“I am very happy because when I will be travelling to and from work in the absence of serious congestion.

“The completion of this road will result in the smooth flow of vehicles while saving lives and improving infrastructure,” she said.

A motorist, Mr Thompson Chigwada, said he was delighted with the rehabilitation of roads since the move will reduce accidents.

“We are very happy with the move by our Government as it will enhance safety on our roads, which will help in reducing road accidents,” he said.

Through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRP2), the Government has accelerated road maintenance, with some roads that had been abandoned by motorists, now full of life.

The Government took the decision to repair roads following neglect by successive opposition councils in urban areas.

In Harare, a number of roads have been given a fresh look, including Boshoff Drive that runs from Sunningdale to Ardbennie, Connaught Road that passes through Kensington Shops, Seke Road that leads to Chitungwiza (some stretches remain under rehabilitation), Masotsha Ndlovu Way and Chiremba Road, among many others.

The project is underway in all parts of the country.

Road construction and reconstruction falls under the infrastructure cluster and roads are regarded as key economic enablers in the attainment of Vision 2030 of an upper middle income society.