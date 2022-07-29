Angel of Hope Foundation gets another restaurant, empowers more widows

Angel of Hope Foundation board vice chairperson Mrs Chipo Mtasa who was representing First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa cuts a ribbon during the official opening of Hotplate Grill House while Hotplate Zimbabwe chief executive Mr Benson Muneri look on at Market Square in Harare yesterday. - Pictures: Joseph Manditswara

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The partnership between Angel of Hope Foundation and Hotplate Grillhouse has led to the opening of yet another new food outlet benefiting widows drawn from the country’s 10 provinces.

This has become a second donation from Hotplate Grillhouse to Angel of Hope Foundation, following the first donation of the Samora Machel branch, with orphans selected from all the children’s homes around the country.

The First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, through her Angel of Hope Foundation is conducting life-changing philanthropic works that are leaving no place and no one behind, with the latest to benefit from her generosity being widows drawn across the country.

Dr Mnangagwa is fully unlocking the power inside herself to transform the lives of the less privileged and disadvantaged.

It was more like a fairytale on Wednesday for the widows who were afforded an opportunity to attain qualifications and work in one of the country’s leading food outlets, Hotplate Grillhouse, Market Square branch in Harare, donated to Angel of Hope Foundation.

Others that had never set foot in Harare after being born and bred in some of the remotest areas of Zimbabwe, were all smiles as they served a variety of traditional dishes on the official opening of their new workplace.

Among the dishes served were dried cleome gyndra (mufushwa wenyeve), mopane worms (madora), tripe (maguru), millet meal (sadza rezviyo), snot apples (matohwe), Indian plum (masau) and roadrunners.

A beneficiary from Hwange in Matabeleland North, Ms Estele Neshavi, thanked Amai Mnangagwa for transforming her life.

“I am now a qualified chef courtesy of Dr Mnangagwa. May the dear Lord bless our loving mother who is so precious to our lives.

“She deserves to be recognised for all the good works she is doing countrywide uplifting various communities in every aspect. Even in prayers we should always remember her,” she said.

A widow from Hwedza, Mashonaland East province, Ms Beatrice Matsengarwodzi, was on cloud nine following her empowerment by the First Lady.

“When we joined the programme I was happy as Amai Mnangagwa afforded me an opportunity to work using my hands.

“Some of us were looked down upon in society, but after mixing and mingling with other women from different provinces we are now working as united Zimbabweans,” she said.

Ms Mirirai Chipisa from Masvingo, said: “Amai Mnangagwa took me all the way from Masvingo here to Harare to be trained to work with our own hands.

“If you are a young lady there are many tempting things, but if you are occupied like myself all that will be a thing of the past. We hope she continues to empower other people, not us alone.”

A beneficiary from Zvishavane in Midlands Province, Ms Juliet Dzaramba, said she had been doing menial jobs.

“When I joined the programme I used to survive on washing laundry for people in the community. Life was very hard for me.

“I thank Amai Mnangagwa for empowering me. I did not know how to even travel around Harare but my fellow workmates would assist me,” she said.

Hotplate Grillhouse Zimbabwe chief executive Mr Benson Muneri, said the newly-opened food outlet at Market Square, has employed widows drawn from the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe.

“Twenty ladies have been empowered here today who lost their husbands but have families to support. They range from the age of 35 up to 60 years,” he said.

“We have been in contact and in conjunction with the Angel of Hope since last year where we opened the Samora Machel Branch, officially opened by President Mnangagwa.”

Mr Muneri said this is the second store that Hotplate Grillhouse had donated to the Angel of Hope Foundation.

“As a young brand we are trying to make a difference in Zimbabwe assisting wherever we can in terms of making a difference,” he said.

Angel of Hope Foundation deputy chair Mrs Chipo Mtasa representing Dr Mnangagwa said it was the First Lady’s wish to be present, but was committed to doing other philanthropic works.

“Our mother has so much love for everyone in the country especially the widows and orphans with some working on the other Hotplate Grillhouse branch opened recently which is also doing well.

“It is my pleasure to be here representing Amai Mnangagwa witnessing the opening of this branch. Only a few could do such stuff, but due to Amai’s empowerment programmes doors have been opened,” she said.

Mrs Mtasa said the First lady has so much zeal for empowering the women, some that are looked upon in their societies, the less privileged and disadvantaged.

“Amai had a vision to form the Angel of Hope Foundation which works very closely with the communities at grassroots level.

“It is an honour that Mr Muneri managed to partner and support Amai Mnangagwa’s vision. We thank God that our visionary mother has tapped into the country’s vision of leaving no one behind,” she said.

Mrs Mtasa said Dr Mnangagwa’s philanthropic works stretch across the country.

“Amai Mnangagwa’s works in all areas regardless of geographical location whether in rural or urban areas. She embraces everyone.

“One thing that Angel of Hope Foundation takes seriously through Amai Mnangagwa is the issues of cooking traditional dishes. Most of us had forgotten about such dishes, but now Dr Mnangagwa has a cookbook with recipes being used countrywide,” she said.

Mrs Mtasa said the empowerment of these widows will cascade down to other communities that may supply meat and small grains.

“On behalf of Amai Mnangagwa we want to congratulate Mr Muneri and all the women here. I want to encourage all the women to work hard and be honest.

“If a client forgets any stuff or even change please take care of it diligently,” she said.