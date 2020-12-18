Breaking News
Breaking: Netflix Adds Zimbabwean ...

Breaking: Netflix Adds Zimbabwean ...

Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, who founded telecom giant Econet Global, has joined the board of directors ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Ambassadors present credentials

18 Dec, 2020 - 00:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Ambassadors present credentials President Mnangagwa greets incoming Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Vijay Khanduja's mother during presentation of credentials at state house in Harare yesterday. Picture: John Manzongo

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Three new ambassadors from India, Japan and Greece presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday and pledged to boost ties between their countries and Zimbabwe.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Sibusiso Moyo and the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Ambassador James Manzou, attended the event.

President Mnangagwa receives incoming Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Vijay Khanduja’s credentials while Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo and permanent secretary Ambassador Manzou look on at state house in Harare yesterday. Picture: John Manzongo

First to present credentials was India’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Vijay Khanduja, who commended the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

“It’s my pleasure to be accredited to a friendly and very important country, Zimbabwe. I look forward to working with the Government of Zimbabwe to take the relationship to new heights. We have good cooperation be it in political, trade, economic, health and development sectors and it would be my endeavour to make it broad-based,” he said.

President Mnangagwa receives a present from incoming Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Vijay Khanduja’s during presentation of credentials at state house in Harare yesterday. Picture: John Manzongo

Greek Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Loukas Karatsolis, echoed similar sentiments.

“It’s a privilege to serve in this country where there is a vibrant and dynamic Greek community. Everybody knows the Greeks that are here and everybody knows the Hellenic School, so I would want to work with the Greek community and being a part of Zimbabwe’s life the community can boost trade relations and strengthen also the cultural ties between our two countries,” he said.

President Mnangagwa receives incoming Greece Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Loukas Karatsolis and his wife at state house in Harare yesterday. Picture: John Manzongo

On the issue of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western countries, Ambassador Karatsolis said: “The President mentioned the sanctions regime but said this new era that starts with the stabilisation process, there is no real impediments to trade so we can expand our trade with European countries and my country will do the same.”

President Mnangagwa receives incoming Greece Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Loukas Karatsolis credentials while Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo and permanent secretary Ambassador Manzou look on at state house in Harare yesterday. Picture: John Manzongo

Japanese Ambassador Satoshi Tanaka said the two countries shared historical ties.

“We have a long history between the Zimbabwean Government and Japanese government. It’s almost 40 years of relations and I believe we can further strengthen our relations in the coming years,” he said.

President Mnangagwa with incoming Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Satoshi Tanaka’s at state house in Harare yesterday. Picture: John Manzongo

He added that he had discussed with President Mnangagwa on the need to follow-up on agreements made between Zimbabwe and Japan during last year’s Tokyo International Conference on Africa’s Development held in Japan.

President Mnangagwa receives incoming Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Satoshi Tanaka’s credentials while Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo and permanent secretary Ambassador Manzou look on at state house in Harare yesterday. Picture: John Manzongo

President Mnangagwa and then Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, agreed to cooperate in various areas that include technology, energy and infrastructure development, among others.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting