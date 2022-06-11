All systems go for Zanu PF Cell Day

Herald Reporter

ALL is set for Zanu PF National Cell Day today where President Mnangagwa is expected to attend a cell meeting in Kwekwe as the ruling party scientifically verifies its structures ahead of 2023 harmonised elections.

Zanu PF introduced a National Cell Day, which will be celebrated annually to strengthen its grassroots, organisational and mass mobilisation units.

The major highlight of the day will be in Kwekwe where the First Secretary of the party, President Mnangagwa and the First Family will attend a cell meeting, which constitutes 50 party members.

He is expected to listen to his cell chairperson for the better part of the day and later on give his closing remarks, as the most senior party member.

Each and every party member is expected to attend today’s meetings in their respective party cell structures.

The President confirmed at the Politburo meeting in Harare this week that he will attend the cell meeting in Kwekwe.

Speaking at the 362nd Politburo session in Harare on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said all party members were directed to attend the Zanu PF National Cell Day.

Most importantly, President Mnangagwa said there must be increased visibility of the party, cell-by-cell, branch-by-branch, district- by-district.

“It is at that level that we will win the elections. Against this background and informed by our party mantra, ‘Musangano kuma cells’, all party members are directed to attend the Zanu PF National Cell Day to be held this Saturday, 11 June 2022,” said President Mnangagwa.

This is part of the scaling up of the Revolutionary Party’s mass mobilisation strategies as it gears for a resounding victory in the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

President Mnangagwa charged Politburo members to lead from the front guided by the party’s constitution, traditions, and values.

All scheduled party programmes will be postponed to ensure a glitch-free programme.

Other senior party members are also expected to give their remarks after deliberations at their respective party cell structures.

The agenda will involve a number of items such as the verification and inspection of the cell register, confirmation of cell members who are registered in the national voters roll, information about polling stations, party cards and subscriptions, and bringing in new members.

At the end of the deliberations, the most senior party member at the cell meeting will give closing remarks and observations on the future of the party.

In an interview yesterday, National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said preparations for the Zanu PF National Cell Day were progressing well.

“It’s all system go for the day. The feedback that we are getting from all provinces is that our members are very excited, and people can’t wait for tomorrow (today)’s programme. Members have already started organising themselves.

“Some have even started checking in their cell registers to verify and account for everyone,” said Cde Bimha.

District Coordinating Committee members are mobilising members to attend the cell meetings.

While President Mnangagwa and the First Family will be in Kwekwe, Vice President (Rtd) General Chiwenga will be in Hwedza, Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi will be in Beitbridge, the national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri will be in Manicaland while the Secretary for Administration, Cde Obert Mpofu, will be in Matabeleland North — his home area.