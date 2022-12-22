All set for Zimpapers radio auditions . . . as NyamiNyami FM expands frequency to Chinhoyi

Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau

DIVERSIFIED media house Zimpapers’ Kariba-based radio station, NyamiNyami FM which goes provincial next year, will tomorrow hold auditions in Chinhoyi for new talent.

Th auditions are to be held at Chinhoyi Municipality’s Cooksey Hall from 9 am, will give access to passionate and talented people to showcase their skills in News, Current Affairs, Sports Casting and Radio Presenting.

NyamiNyami FM which recently got a frequency for Chinhoyi-102,3FM- will be renamed Platinum FM and is expected to cover the whole of Mashonaland West province.

It will be broadcasting from the provincial capital, Chinhoyi where setting up of a studio is currently underway.

Radio manager and renowned radio presenter, Mr Davis Mugadza said priority would be given to people from the province.

The opportunity, he added gives employment opportunities in line with the Second Republic’s agenda of creating jobs and expanding airwaves to leave no place and person behind.

