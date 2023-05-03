All set for schools opening

Minister Mutsvangwa said the report on the opening of schools was presented in Cabinet by Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu.

Herald Reporter

ALL is now set for the re-opening of the schools second term next week, and the Government has put in place measures to ensure a smooth process which will culminate in the writing of June public examinations, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, said yesterday.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the report on the opening of schools was presented in Cabinet by Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu.

“Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that the Ministry is ready for the task of ensuring the smooth opening of schools. Surveillance is being conducted in order to ensure that all health issues pertaining to schools and the safety of learners are attended to as part of the preparations,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The nation is being informed that the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) June 2023 examinations are scheduled to start in mid-May, and security around examination papers is being tightened.

“The mop-up registration exercise for the examinations is scheduled to take place from 8th to 12th May 2023, and all stakeholders are being assured that no penalties will be imposed on candidates.

“The examination fees equivalent in the local currency will be announced on 5 May, 2023.

“Most of the pupils registered for the June examinations will be re-sitting, since the first-time candidates are not eligible before they complete their Continuous Assessment Learning Activities.”

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education participated at the Transform Africa Summit in Victoria Falls last week, as it refocuses the country’s education to adopt digital technologies.

The summit drew thousands of people from across the world, include four Heads of State and Government.

The Ministry also commemorated the International Girls in ICT Day, and participated at the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair under the theme, “Grooming Children for Innovation and Global Competitiveness”.

A workshop was also conducted by the Ministry in Redcliff to update internal stakeholders on the review of the competence-based curriculum.

On the cholera outbreak, Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet received a report from Vice President and Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who indicated that a multisectoral approach had been adopted to deal with the pandemic.

“The nation is being advised that as of 29 April 2023, the cumulative suspected cholera cases were 588, with 550 recoveries and four deaths.

“Matabeleland South and Manicaland provinces continue to contribute the highest number of suspected cases to date, with 195 cases (33,2 percent) and 161 cases (27,4), respectively,” she said.

“Regionally, eight out of 16 SADC countries have reported cholera outbreaks, with most suspected cholera cases reported from Malawi (58 171) and Mozambique (26 841). In light of the continued increase in cholera cases, a multi-sectoral approach in responding to the cholera outbreak is being enhanced with focus on addressing water and sanitation needs in affected areas.”