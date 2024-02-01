All set for national hero Mabuya’s burial today

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today preside over the burial of liberation war stalwart and National Hero, Colonel (Retired) Kenny Ridzai Mabuya, who died last week after a short illness.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said President Mnangagwa would preside over the ceremony.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage wishes to advise the nation that the late National Hero, Colonel (Rtd) Kenny Constantine Mabuya (Kenny Ridzai) will be laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre, tomorrow, Thursday February 1, 2024.

“His Excellency, the President, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa will preside over the ceremony. Also in attendance will be the Vice President Dr CGDN Chiwenga and Vice President Colonel (Rtd) KCD Mohadi, Chairperson of the ruling Zanu PF party and Minister of Defence, Cde OCZ Muchinguri-Kashiri, Cabinet ministers, members of the diplomatic community and senior Government officials.

“Gates at the national shrine will be opened at 0600hrs and all mourners should be seated by 0700hrs,” said the ministry.

Thousands of Zimbabweans are expected to converge at the National Heroes Acre in Harare to pay their last respects to the late national hero.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe told The Herald that everything was set to accord Col Mabuya a befitting send off.

He said it was important that people like Col Mabuya be given due recognition for their immense contribution as they had made sacrifices to liberate the country that many would not make today.

“The preparations are well on course, everything is set and tomorrow we will be laying to rest our national hero.

“It is very important because we recognise the contribution that he made for you and me to be free in this country. For us to be free in our beautiful country Zimbabwe, it took great sacrifice.

“If it was myself or yourself, I do not think we would have made that decision but Cde Mabuya together with the others decided to go and liberate this country.

“In fact, when they made the decision, they did not even know where they were going to get their next meal or clothes. They had not been promised any salary and the most difficult part is they did not know whether they were going to come back alive or not,” he said.

Minister Kazembe said the sacrifice made by Col Mabuya was invaluable as Zimbabweans would continue to enjoy their freedom from the shackles of colonialism for generations to come.

“That was a decision that was difficult to make my friend. If you and I were asked today to go on a mission where there was a 50 percent chance of returning, we would not agree. Cde Mabuya felt enough was enough and gave his life to end the suffering of Zimbabweans at the hands of the white minority.

“We should celebrate his life because if you hear what they went through, you would give maximum respect to the likes of Cde Mabuya,” he said.

Born on January 12, 1952 in Matabeleland South Province’s Insiza District, Col Mabuya was the second born in a family of five.

Sometime in 1954, the family relocated to Zambia where he did his primary and secondary education up to Form Two at Kamwala in Lusaka.

Col Mabuya and his brother became politically conscious but while the brother joined the ZAPU military wing, ZIPRA, he wanted his younger brother to complete his schooling.

Col Mabuya decided to join the ZANU military wing, ZANLA, as a way of avoiding his brother in ZIPRA since he knew that the brother would send him back to school.

He later joined the liberation struggle whilst still in Form Two.

Col Mabuya left Lusaka for Itumbi Training Camp in Tanzania through Mbeya, together with other recruits.

They commenced training in December 1969, with initial military training coming in January 1970 under the tutorship of Cde Chimedza and some Chinese military instructors.

Col Mabuya belonged to that crop of military strategists whose training centred mostly on mass mobilisation tactics, which were critical for the commencement of full scale guerilla warfare and their training took two years.

In 1972, Col Mabuya entered Zimbabwe through the Zambezi Valley under the command of Cde Kenneth Gwindingwi and Cde George Rutanhire.

In August 1972, the group registered its first successes in combat when they carried out an ambush in the Chunye area of Mutoko District.

Following the ambush in Mutoko, the group lost contact with each other and Col Mabuya found himself alone in the area.

He operated as a lone figure along the Nyadire River into Chief Makuni where he was to get refuge, covertly orchestrating mass mobilisation pretending to be one of the chief’s sons.

After leaving the chief’s homestead, the national hero had a memorable ordeal at the hands of Frelimo comrades after they suspected him of being a sellout, but was rescued by one of the visiting commanders who eventually reconnected him with his colleagues.

Col Mabuya was to later receive further military training in China.

After independence, he was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on May 5, 1981.

He rose through the ranks to become Lieutenant Colonel and retired in June 1994 after holding several positions.

Some of the courses he attended include Weapons Course at Zimbabwe School of Infantry, Basic Intelligence Course at Zimbabwe School of Military Intelligence and the Officers Foundation Course at Zimbabwe Military Academy.

He was awarded several medals for his continued dedication, selfless and exemplary service to the nation.

The awards include the Liberation and the Independence Medals for his contribution towards the independence of Zimbabwe, and the Ten-Year Service Medal.

He is survived by several children and grandchildren. Mourners are gathered at Number 44 Jansen Road, Sentosa, Mabelreign, Harare.