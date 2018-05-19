All set for national day of prayer

Sibongile Maruta Herald Reporter

The Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe, an organisation that represents various churches, is scheduled to host Zimbabwe National Prayer Day on May 25 to intercede on behalf of the nation.

Zimbabwe National Day of Prayer will be held under the theme “Return to Your First Love”.

Speaking at a Press conference on Thursday, Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe president Dr Shingi Munyenza said there was need to join hands and call upon God to help the country.

“We are calling on the nation of Zimbabwe to return to its first love, the creator and one another.

“Prayer is a time of revival. We will be hosting a series of events in Harare, the prayer week from the 18th up to 26th of May, this is part of our role and contribution towards nation building and national transformation.

On May 25 we will be fasting for the nation the whole day,” he said

He said the national day of prayer is non-partisan and non-political event, which strictly observes the tenancy for a divinely driven nation where every Zimbabwean despite their political affiliation are afforded an opportunity to come together and pray for their nation

“We are inviting all political leaders to come and join hands and hearts together and pray for our nation. Let us pray for everything because we can’t rely on our intellect, abilities and capabilities, money and institutions, we should rely on our source, which is God.

“There is need to pray for our elections, our Government, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission leaders and political parties for this pleases the Lord.

“We are inviting all citizens to come and pray for our nation without any political affiliation,” he said.