All set for 2nd edition out-grower farmer awards

George Maponga in Masvingo

SUGAR producer Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe (THZ) continues to add impetus to efforts to ramp up sugar output in the country with the firm tomorrow billed to host the second edition of cane out-grower farmer awards in the Lowveld.

The awards were introduced last year and seek to reward out-grower sugar cane farmers in the Lowveld who are contracted to Triangle Limited and Hippo Valley Estates who run Zimbabwe’s only two sugar mills.

According to THZ head of corporate and industry affairs Dr Dahlia Garwe, this year’s edition will be held at Triangle Country Club in Chiredzi and seeks to promote farming excellence amongst sugarcane out-growers who account for around 40 percent of aggregate cane used as throughput at the THZ mills at Hippo Valley and Triangle.

The awards also aim to incentivise youths and women not only to [partake in sugarcane farming but also to reach the top and join the empowerment bandwagon as Zimbabwe angles for upper middle-income economy status by 2030.

”Sugarcane out-growers are an integral part of the value chain of sugar production in Zimbabwe. They contribute approximately 40% of the sugarcane delivered to Hippo Valley Estates and Triangle Mills annually. These farmers are part of a sustainable empowerment drive for local communities and the partnership between the company and the farmers results in a win-win situation. However, there is a need to promote and maintain quality production, increased yield per hectare and the sustainable use of agricultural technology within this farmer body. The awards focus on yield per hectare, and quality and are also expected to stimulate interest among current and potential out-growers to embrace new varieties that will be advanced or promoted by the company,” said Dr Garwe.

The awards are now an annual event and last year Hippo Valley out-grower cane farmer Mr Rabson Guruvheti landed the inaugural best farmer award after notching 128 tonnes per hectare of cane.