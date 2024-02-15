Investment Forum exhibition opens registrations

Members of the Africa Investment Leaders Forum and Awards pose for a photo after a stakeholders briefing in Harare

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE Africa Investment Leaders Forum and Awards have announced the opening of registration for the Investment Forum Exhibition set for June 26 to 28 this year in Harare.

The event aims to bring together top investors, policymakers, industry leaders, and key stakeholders from across the African continent and the world at large.

It also serves as a platform for sharing insights, fostering collaboration, and honouring exemplary contributions to the field of investment.

In an interview, Africa Investment Leaders Forum chief executive Mr Kudzai Mukuku said it was with great pride that Zimbabwe is hosting the high-level event for the first time showcasing the country’s growing potential as an investment destination.

“By highlighting Africa’s economic opportunities and investment climate, we aspire to attract increased interest and participation from both local and international investors, thereby contributing to Zimbabwe’s economic growth and development,” he said.

“As part of the Government’s National Development Strategy and in line with President Mnangagwa’s mantra, Zimbabwe is open for business, this event presents a unique opportunity for local businesses to showcase their projects and businesses to a global audience. The exhibition registration offers local ventures the chance to interact with potential investors, network with industry experts and gain exposure on an international platform.

“Investors from around the world are expected to attend the Africa Investment Leaders Forum and Awards, seeking investment opportunities in various sectors. With a focus on sustainable development and innovation, the event will feature forums, workshops and discussions to address key challenges and opportunities in the investment landscape.”

Key speakers expected at the event include Deputy Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion David Mnangagwa, Mr Thapelo Tsheole president of the African Securities Exchanges Association, chief executive of the Botswana Stock Exchange Ms Emma Kawawa, chairperson of Pan-African Women Economic Summit Mr Justin Bgoni, chief executive of Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, Mr Ken Sharpe chief executive of West Properties Holdings, Mr Jeremy Youmans group finance director of Paramount Exports and Mr Tinashe Manzungu chief executive of Zimbuild among others.

The Africa Investment Leaders Forum and Awards will play a significant role in positioning Zimbabwe as a hub for investment and economic prosperity.

It is a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing and partnership building essential for driving growth and creating a sustainable future for the country.