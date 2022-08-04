Album launch to go live

Arts Reporter

Marbel Madondo, the “Akatendeka” hit-maker, is this month expected to hog the limelight again with a live recording dubbed “Who else, but God”.

In a statement, the gospel and love songwriter and vocal coach, said she will host the live recording on August 27 at the Newlands Country Club, Harare.

This will be Madondo’s second live recording after “1st Stand”, which she did in 2021 in Harare.

In the statement, Australian-based A&R executive, Israel Sebenzo, who is also Madondo’s public relations agent, revealed that the live recording will be a grand event as Madondo was looking at hosting 1 000 guests.

“This contemporary live band sound recording comes to close the gap that was left with the first recording latest offering will be filled with greatness,” he said.

“Marbel is a genius and interpreter of material, her abilities can be applied to only a few interpretive performers.”

Sebenzo said Madondo finds meaning, depth, soulfulness and the combination of lyric phrasing in a song.

“I feel contemporary gospel music, with few exceptions, has been missing the voice and she will change the narrative, hence we are working tirelessly towards bringing out the unique gift she is and I know that she is going to continue to have an important career and I believe it will be a lasting one,” he said.

Sebenzo said the collective has also partnered with the Red Zone Media Company for Visuals, Stage set and design.

Madondo, known as MJ in the gospel circles, continues to make strides in her career as she is set to be the executive producer and presenter at Heartbeat TV.

Heartbeat TV is a new television station that is launching soon under the same partnership that showcases contemporary gospel musicians and their journey to success.

Madondo is also the founding president of TV Vocal Institute.

She has a heart for the girl child and has been engaged in career guidance and grooming of young ladies over the past few years.

Madondo is a co-founder of “Givers Never Lack”, a charity organisation which she runs with her husband Emmanuel Chie, who is the founding president of the foundation.

She has worked with the likes of Sabastian Magacha, Emelda Tshuma and Trevor Dongo.

Promotion of the event is already underway through church and media tours, press conferences and the traditional distribution of flyers.