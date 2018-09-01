‘Agriculture is the very heartbeat of our nation’

IT gives me pleasure to address you at this occasion which marks the 108th edition of the Harare Agricultural Show.

Our nation takes pride in this premier agriculture event, which presents an opportunity for key stakeholders, decision-makers, Government, captains of industry and commerce to network and appreciate the ongoing developments from across the economic spectrum.

Agriculture is the very heartbeat of our great nation and an integral part of the future.

The theme for this year’s exhibition “Field to Industry: Produce, Connect, Develop” is timely and speaks to our present national focus towards increased productivity and acceleration of the modernisation and mechanisation of our agriculture sector.

In addition, the theme resonates with my administration’s industrialisation agenda.

It is, therefore, opportune that the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society chose this theme as agricultural growth is fundamental to sustainable socio-economic development and the improvement of the quality of life of our citizenry.

Distinguished guests;

The need to constantly improve agriculture productivity, coupled with the ever increasing market competitiveness requires innovative strategies such as modern scientific farming methods and contemporary agriculture engineering and mechanisation.

In this regard, I exhort stakeholders to enhance our research and development competencies to improve productivity across all sub-sectors in the agriculture sector.

We must equally develop more concise tillage, harvesting, drying and storage capacities. This is an opportunity for the private sector to partner Government.

Distinguished exhibitors, ladies and gentlemen;

The bumper harvest we achieved in the last two summer cropping seasons, following the introduction of Command Agriculture and consolidation of the Presidential Inputs Support Scheme should inspire and encourage the nation to work hard.

We must grow every sector of the economy by ensuring an improved supply of raw materials for all our agro-based industries.

In view of the devastating impact of climate change, I urge us all to fully utilise the water bodies throughout the country and expand our irrigation infrastructure and winter cropping projects throughout the country.

The success in maize production has led Government to extend the Command Agriculture programme and the Presidential Inputs Scheme, to include wheat, soyabeans, cotton, small grains as well as livestock, fisheries and wildlife. Government has, to date, distributed heifers in Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North provinces.

The programme will be rolled out in other provinces.

I encourage the stakeholders in the livestock sub-sector to invest in the development of pastures and good animal husbandry, among other that support services. These multi-thronged Government programmes will indeed see the resuscitation of our beef-to-leather value chain industries.

Distinguished exhibitors, ladies and gentlemen;

Let me once again reiterate my Government’s commitment to support Command Agriculture and Presidential Inputs Support Scheme.

The distribution of inputs under these programmes, for the 2018-2019 agricultural season, has already begun and should enable timely planning on the part of farmers as well as result in increased production.

I am confident that these efforts and unity of purpose by all stakeholders will ultimately result in the increased performance of our agriculture sector.

Distinguished exhibitors, ladies and gentlemen;

Under my administration, provinces are required to plan and develop their economies towards defined provincial GDPs, which subsequently contribute to the normal GDP.

As patron of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society, I will seek to reform and strengthen this concept of agriculture shows by linking them to provincial economies, a feature that will be given priority under my administration.

For us to accelerate the concept of provincial economies, I challenge the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society and other provincial show societies to introduce Agro-Business Conferences as platforms to promote investment and productivity within the respective provinces.

Earlier today, I had occasion to tour many stands, which were a testimony of the progress we continue to make in various spheres of agriculture such as research, seed production, cropping and livestock, farm mechanisation and engineering, veterinary services and agro-processing, among others.

I am confident that the agricultural sector is poised for accelerated growth.

Distinguished exhibitors, ladies and gentlemen;

Our clarion call as Government is for industry to anticipate this inevitable growth of our agriculture sector.

As we achieve self-sufficiency, we must, as a nation, begin to seriously pursue entry into the export markets.

Such strategies will ensure employment creation and the speedy attainment of our vision to become a middle-income economy, with increased investment, decent jobs, broad-based empowerment, free from poverty and corruption by 2030.

In conclusion, allow me to congratulate the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society and all its partners for successfully organising and hosting this year’s event.

I also want to take this opportunity to congratulate those exhibitors who are receiving awards today.

We take pride in your sterling achievements and urge you to continue with your honest work.

With these remarks, it is now my singular honour and privilege to declare the 108th edition of the Harare Agricultural Show officially open

God bless you all!

God bless Zimbabwe!

I thank you.