Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 17 February 2024

Product Description Price
Potato/Pocket Chat US$4-US$5
Small US$7.50-US$8
Medium US$9
Large US$10
Extra large US$11-US$12
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$18-US$26
Wooden box US$2.50-US$6
Plastic dish US$1-US$2
Vegetables Cabbage head US$0,50-US$1
Covo/bundle US$2.50-US$5
Rape/bundle US$3-US$4
Tsunga/bundle US$4
Red cabbage US$0,50
Beetroot/bundle US$1-US$2
Onions -10kg pocket US$4-US$7
Red onion US$9
Mushroom wild/bucket US$10-US$25
Cauliflower/kg US$2
Brocoli/kg US$2
Ginger/kg US$1,50-US$2
Garlic/kg US$3-US$4
Turmeric/kg US$2
Chilli pepper US$2-US$3
Green pepper/kg US$2
Red and Yellow pepper US$2,50
Cherry tomatoes/punnet US$2
Lettuce head US$0,50
Jamsquash/kg
Egg plant/kg US$1
Okra/5litre tin US$2,50
Parsley/head US$0,50
Radish US$2
Celery US$2
Coriander US$0,25
Fresh mint US$0,25
 Fresh leaches punnet US$1
White carrot/kg US$2
Bottle guard US$1,50
Bitter guard pannet US$0,50
Baby marrow/crate US$18-US$20
Matemba 20 litre tin US$44
Matemba 60 kg US$270
Madora 20 litre tin US$55
Madora 60kg US$330
Magandari 20l tin US$55
 Magandari 60kg US$330
Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$34-US$36
Soyachunks 5 kg US$2-US$3
Munyemba 20 litre tin US$8
Munyevhe Bucket US$14
Mutsine Bucket US$14
Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$8
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$8
Dried fish Small US$2
 Dried fish Medium US$4
Dried fish Large US$8
Sweet potato 2O litre tin US$9-US$10
Sweet potato 5 litre tin
Butternuts 60 kg US$25-US$30
Green pepper 60 kg US$8-US$12
Carrots 60KG US$35-US$40
Peas 2O litre bucket
Fine beans 60kg bag US$35-US$40
Cucumber 60kg US$20-US$25
Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$10
Magogoya 90kg bag
Green mealies Dozen US$1,50-US$3
Apple box US$17-US$26
Avocado basket US$15-US$18
Banana crate US$9-US$10
Banana Unripen 90kg US$40-US$45
Blueberries Crate US$14
Strawberry Crate US$12-US$15
Pawpaw Each
Coconut Single US$1
Water melon Single US$1-US$3
Masawu 5litre tin US$2-US$3
Matohwe 5litre tin
Nyii 5litre tin US$3.50
Rusika (Tamarind) 5 litre tin US$1,50-US$2
Oranges Pocket
Pears box US$9-US$10
Naartigies Box US$14
 Mazhanje 5l tin US$2
Leaches pallet US$1
Peaches box US$20-US$24
Mango box US$1.50-US$2
Grapes BOX US$13
Sweet mellon box of 7 US$15
Grapes  Pallet US$3-US$3,50
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$8
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$22- US$24
Shelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$22-US$25
Fresh nzungu 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Unshelled groundnuts Bucket US$10
Nzungu mumhare 20 litre tin US$10
Nyimo dried 20 litre tin US$20-US$25
Macadamia nuts US$1
Pecan nuts US$1
Chestnuts pallet US$1
Soyabean 20 litre tin US$12
Wheat 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Sunflower 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Finger millet (Zviyo) 20 litre tin US$20-US$24
Mhunga 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$7-US$8
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$80
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$60
Broiler Ordinary US$4-US$6
Broiler Mother
Road runner hens each US$6-US$7
Road runner cocks each US$10
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$9-US$10
Ducks each US$8-US$12
Turkey each US$18-US$25
Pigeons each US$2,50
Rabbits each US$8-US$12
Eggs (small) crate US$3
Eggs (medium) crate US$3,90
Eggs (large) crate US$4,50
Roadrunner eggs crate US$3
Refined cooking oil; palm oil, Sunflower 2litre US$3
Maheu packet US$2
Meali-meal 10kg US$4-US$4,50
Dovi 1 litre US$2,50
Chimera 5l tin US$4
Finger millet meal 5l tin US$7
Sorghum meal 5l tin US$5
 Millet meal 5l tin US$5
Wheat meal 5l tin US$7
 Soya meal 5l tin US$6
Cassava meal 5l tin US$8
 Rice meal 5l tin US$10-US$15
Tealeaves tangada 20l tin US$18
 Makoni tea leaves 5l tin US$2
PUMKINS US$2-US$2.50
