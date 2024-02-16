Four children suffocate to death during child play in Hopely

Primrose Zimano

Herald Correspondent

Four children suffocated to death yesterday during child play in a non-runner car which was parked at a house in Hopely Zone 1, Harare.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case.

“The four juveniles opened a rear passenger door of a black Toyota Chaser motor vehicle, registration number ADE 2684 (non-runner). They went in and closed the door.

“The vehicle which has tinted windows was parked at a house in Hopely Zone 1, Harare between 12 noon and 1900 hours,” he said.

The victims allegedly suffocated while in the vehicle and their bodies were found lying lifeless in the motor vehicle at 1900 hours.

“The names of the deceased are Allen Bushiri (3), Anotida Mutize (4), Ashley Matowe (3) and Kudzaishe Tsuro (3),” he said.