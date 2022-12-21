Agilitee targets women’s empowerment

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Green technology company, Agilitee which has various operations on the continent including Zimbabwe says it has plans to make Africa green through the use of renewable energy and by creating business opportunities.

The company commenced its operations in the country early this year and its founder and CEO Dr Mandla Lamba said there were exciting plans for 2023 and beyond in the pipeline.

He said this in a statement on the company’s plans for 2023 after recording phenomenal growth in 2022.

“Our plan is to turn Africa green and create not just employment opportunities but mostly business opportunities. With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) a new world order has been set, this is going to affect the job market massively, which is why we need to create more opportunities whether through shares or franchising of our business units to support the masses of our people.

He said it was high time they acquire skills that would enable them to be ready for the rise of AI to ensure that they are compatible with the latest technologies and not lose their jobs.

“So, our plan is to bridge this gap by providing skills-based training and employment and franchise opportunities among other means to help our people and turbocharge our economies in Africa.

“We will be rolling out 100 Agilitee XPress dealership franchises, 50 Agilitee XPand Franchises, 50 Agilitee Elect Franchises, 50 Agilitee I Gad Franchises by December 2023 in South Africa only and grow this number continually over the years. But a total of 500 stores in Africa as a continent will be opened by Agilitee in 2023,” Dr Lamba added.

The Agilitee Xpress dealership franchises are targeted at women entrepreneurs as part of Agilitee’s empowerment drive.

Agilitee is expected to complete the process of listing its shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange early next year before embarking on other listings on the continent.

It is also expected to launch its 65-seater electric bus among other new products.

Apart from Zimbabwe the company also has operations in Nigeria, Kenya, and Eswatini and also has licenses in India and Ireland.