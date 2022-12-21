Gokomere High students rule the roost in Africa Quiz and Debate competition

Highflying Gokomere High students and their mentor Ms Lilian Mazobere pose for a picture with Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Tanzania Retired Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe while displaying the national flag after striking gold in the Africa quiz and debate competition.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Gokomere High School, one of the best high schools in Zimbabwe, continues to consolidate its position in the pantheon of academic greats after its students won gold in an Africa Debate and Quiz competition held in the Tanzanian capital Dar-es-Salaam recently.

The Masvingo-domiciled Roman Catholic-owned institution took home the top gong after rubbing shoulders with some the best schools on the continent who participated in the Orate Africa Debate and Quiz competitions.

Gokomere had prior to that came out tops in the national competitions held in Mutare resulting in the school getting the ticket to compete with the best of Africa in Tanzania.

The quadruplet Gokomere all boys ensemble comprising

Tinovongaishe Hungwe,Tafadzwa Kwangware, Misheck Mawere and Tinevimbonashe Virira lifted the Zimbabwean flag high in Tanzania after striking gold in the quiz and debate competition.

The four debate and quiz prodigies were accompanied to East Africa by one of the teachers at the school Ms Lilian Mazobere and flew to Tanzania on December 10 and returned a week later.

The school’s headmster Mr Aquanos Mazhunga was over the moon with the achievement.

“Everyone is honestly excited with what our boys did in Tanzania where they brought home gold in the African Chapter the Orate Debate and Quiz Competition.We will continue to work hard as a school to make sure Gokomere High remains one of the best Zimbabwe,”said Mr Mazhunga.

While in Tanzania the triumphant boys and their mentor had an opportunity to pay a courtesy call to Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to that country Retired Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe who paid tribute to them for putting Zimbabwe on the map.

Mr Mazhunga said the Tanzania feat comes as another Gokomere High student Samatha Chivasa had left the country to participate in the regional spelling BEE competitions being held in the Malawian capital of Blantyre.

Winners in the Malawi competion will get a ticket to participate in the world category of the contest in the US.

“We also have our other students namely Thabani Siwawa, Tafadzwa Machingura,Tendekayi Mufanebadza, Samatha Chivasa and Tania Gambiza who participated in the Junior Achievement Zimbabwe National competitions in Harare and were on the verge of qualifying for the African Chapter of the same competition that will be held in Lagos, Nigeria,”he said.

Another student at the school, added Mr Mazhunga,Marques Hahn had also qualified for the Regional finals of the Orate Africa Spelling BEE competitions to be held in the Lesotho capital of Maseru in April next year.

Besides debate,spellings and poetry,Gokomere High school students were also excelling nationally in faculties such as music a development that has seen the institution’s acclaim soaring higher and higher.