After Ginimbi’s death, DJ Rimo rises like a Phoenix

Ivan Zhakata

Lifestyle Correspondent

On that nippy morning on November 8 2020, one of Zimbabwe’s celebrated socialites Genius Kadungure, aka Ginimbi, died in a horror car crash along Liberation Legacy Way in Borrowdale, Harare.

His Rolls Royce Wraith collided with a Honda Fit. In tow was his long-time close friend, Tatenda Marimo, affectionately known in the entertainment industry as DJ Rimo.

Of course, DJ Rimo was not alone, neither was Ginimbi. But that is a story for another day.

As the streets went agog with news of Ginimbi’s death, the nation felt a huge loss. But one man was hurt to the core – DJ Rimo.

Life turned upside down for him.

Gone were the days when he stayed under the wings of Ginimbi, when his association with Ginimbi gave him an automatic ticket to fame, glamour, grandeur and recognition. And, indeed, gone was the flamboyance, the aura and the magnetic effect of Ginimbi.

Soon, DJ Rimo found himself having to adjust to life alone and becoming his own man.

Today, he has shaken off the pain of Ginimbi’s death and is rising high of his own.

Today, his profile in the music industry has grown not only in Zimbabwe, but in South Africa, Dubai and beyond.

Last year, DJ Rimo produced songs that have made it big locally and internationally. To cement his grip on the showbiz scene, DJ Rimo has become a full-time music producer.

In an interview, he said life has never been the same as the two used to share good times together, merry making and doing business.

His DJ career almost collapsed, but he realised that there was much more to life in as much as he was mourning his friend.

In January last year, DJ Rimo ventured into music and released singles that are trending on YouTube and social media platforms.

“I had the opportunity to explore new musical styles and perform at some glitzy venues.

“Venturing into music has been a natural progression for me, and I have been thoroughly enjoying the creative process.

“However, I viewed the challenges as opportunities for growth, and I was able to overcome them with dedication and hard work. I was honoured to be nominated for several awards in recognition of my work and I am grateful to have won quite a number of them.”

DJ Rimo said each award was a testament of the support of his ever-growing fan base and the hard work of his team.

“The musical journey has been incredibly fulfilling and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said.

“Connecting with my audience through music is deeply rewarding and their enthusiasm drives me to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new sounds. Transitioning to full-time music production has been a rewarding decision.

“I have been able to delve deeper into my creative process and explore new sonic territories. It has been an inspiring journey and I am so excited to see where it has taken me.”

The decorated DJ said like any career, there have been challenges along the way, but he has always approached them with a positive attitude and a willingness to learn.

“This year, I am looking forward to further expanding my musical horizons, collaborating with other artistes, and pushing the boundaries of my creativity,” DJ Rimo said.

“I have some exciting projects in the pipeline that I cannot wait to share with my fans. For readers who want to know more, I would like to emphasize on the importance of staying true to your passion, being open to new opportunities, and always pushing yourself to grow and evolve as an artiste.

“The journey is as important as the destination and I encourage everyone to embrace it fully.”

Born in Harare, DJ Rimo is the son of former national team coach and Dynamos FC legend, Sunday Chidzambwa. He attended Alex Park Primary School and St George’s College and Prince Edward High School for secondary education.

DJ Rimo began his career in 2009 and quickly gained recognition in the music industry.

In 2010, through his association with Ginimbi, he became the tour DJ for renowned artistes such as Akon and Sean Paul during their performances in Zimbabwe.

Later that year, he also worked with Beenie Man, further establishing his reputation as a skilled and versatile DJ, also through Ginimbi.

DJ Rimo has toured with acclaimed musicians including Lil Kim, Fat Joe, and the popular South African duo Major League DJs, showcasing his talent on a global stage.

In 2021, Pulse Magazine Ghana recognized DJ Rimo as one of the African DJs to watch out for in 2022.

The following year, he achieved a significant milestone by winning the Best Male DJ award at the African Social Entertainment Awards held in South Africa, becoming the first Zimbabwean DJ to receive this gong.

DJ Rimo’s impressive career has taken him to various countries around the world.

In March 2022, he performed at the Hustlers Brunch Polo event held at Melia Desert Palm in Dubai before he travelled to the United States in April the same year to entertain the audience at another polo event hosted by Yabe Events at Preston Wood Polo Club in Dallas, Texas.

DJ Rimo has played at renowned clubs and concerts in Zimbabwe and South Africa, further solidifying his status as a premier entertainer.

His exceptional talent and performances led to his nomination and subsequent victory at the African Social Entertainment Awards.

In November 2022, DJ Rimo toured Dubai with Major League DJs.

They showcased their skills at various venues throughout the city, including The Hustlers Brunch at the Train Beach Club.

The collaboration with Major League DJs was not new for DJ Rimo as they had performed together since 2021.

Their previous shows in Zimbabwe, including a sold-out event in Bulawayo.

DJ Rimo’s partnership with Major League DJs has allowed him to establish a strong bond and mutual respect with the South African duo.

He acknowledges the challenges of working in a smaller club scene compared to larger markets like South Africa.

However, he believes that this has pushed him to hone his craft and excel in his field.

DJ Rimo’s journey to international recognition has been a long one but his dedication and talent have propelled him to the forefront of the music industry in Zimbabwe.

In 2023, he released his debut single track titled “Vele Malume.”

The song showcases his unique style and further cements his position as a talented artiste.

When his story is finally told and when his epitaph is written, DJ Rimo shall be described as a man who rose from the shadows of the death of his closest friend, shaking off a funeral and rising again like the proverbial Phoenix!