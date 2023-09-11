African liberation movements should brace for more US attacks

Professor R. McDuff

At no stage since the last African country, South Africa, got its independence in 1994, has the United States and its allies in Europe been so vicious in pursuing the agenda the delete all liberation movement governments from the face of Africa and replace them with their puppets.

The remaining African liberation movements from South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO), to African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa, Zimbabwe African National People’s Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF), Movement for the National Liberation of Angola (MPLA) up to the Revolutionary Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Flelimo) and Chama Chamapinduzi of Tanzania, all face death at the hands of the US and its allies in the European Union.

These organisations are under serious threat unless they work together and defend their turf. The US has come up with a project to clean Africa of these ‘rebel” movements within the next 10 years. It has set aside and endless budget, under Democratisation of Africa project, to get rid of all these organisations.

Elections in Zimbabwe last month brought this sad reality, as ZANU PF went under serious attack after beating the US and EU preferred candidate CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

The US tried to use a combination of fraudulent means and tampered with some malcontents in SADC region to try and discredit the ZANU PF win.

Liberation movements, therefore, have to huddle together and defend their turf all they will soon bite the dust.

This is the second phase of colonisation, nicely packaged as bringing democracy, human rights, good governance and transparency to Africa.

Yet, if the truth be told, the agenda is to destroy all revolutionary movements and replace them with created opposition parties, that will front US and its allies’ access to Africa’s vast natural resources.

Each election that comes, in these places will have the serious interest of the US and its allies in Europe and they will use all methods to manipulate the results in favour of their preferred opposition.

US President Joe Biden, in particular has institutionalised his hatred for everyone who is friends with Russia and China — the world’s best business practitioners and win-win dealers — and is investing heavily in undermining the last standing liberation movements

Suffice to say the liberation movement brought independence, in most cases, after spilling a lot of blood in wars. Biden is especially very angry with anyone who does not support his madness in Ukraine, where himself and his son Hunter Biden, have had corrupt deals for many years, worth billions of dollars.

Biden Knows that if Russia removes Zelensky his puppet, everything will be exposed as no one will cover his corruption footprints.

Russia and China have proved very useful to liberation movements and their governments in Africa, from supporting the war to fair investment practices, while the US and its allies us force and colonial hangover tactics to bully African leaders.

Liberation movements must therefore ring-fence their future elections against manipulation by the US and its allies. This is real war.

The US is also seeking to attack Russian and Chinese interests by bringing down all governments they think support Russia.

The last Russia Africa summit pained the US so much that it has come up with a budget to destroy all liberation movements. — Europe African Think Tanks