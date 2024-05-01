Chinese firm provides aid to Kenya flood victims

Flood victims in one of the largest informal settlements in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi yesterday received vital donations from the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the contractor for major infrastructure projects in the East African country.

The donation ceremony was held at MCEDO-Beijing School, which is located in the heart of Mathare slums and built with the sponsorship of Chinese firms. CRBC executives, teachers, students, and parents attended the event.

Donations for the flood victims included 2,500 bags of maize flour, 1,000 blankets, 2,500 bottles of water, 2,500 bags of sugar, and 2,500 bottles of cooking oil.

Liu Chenghui, deputy general manager of the CRBC Kenya Head Office, said Chinese companies in Kenya have extended a helping hand to the victims of the recent floods in the country. “We hope this donation can alleviate the suffering caused by the floods and encourage more Chinese enterprises in Kenya to join in the disaster relief efforts.”

Kenya is grappling with heavy rains and severe flooding that have claimed more than 170 lives, displaced more than 150,000 people, and destroyed critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, schools, and homes. In the Mathare slums, a flooding hotspot in Nairobi, homes along a riverbank were swept away by the floodwaters, displacing families and disrupting their livelihoods.

Benedict Kiage, director of MCEDO-Beijing School, said the students were among the victims of the flooding, as their family homes were destroyed, and they lost their uniforms and learning materials in the deluge. He thanked Chinese companies for donating life-saving items.

Fred Ochieng, a parent of a fourth-grade student, said he is grateful to Chinese companies for donating essential items to help him rebuild his life. — Xinhua