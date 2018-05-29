Africa urged to back Zim’s ITU candidate

Fidelis Munyoro Senior Writer

GOVERNMENT has appealed to African countries to support Zimbabwe’s candidate contesting for an International Telecommunications Union top position.

Dr Cosmas Zavazava (57) is the current head of department for projects and knowledge management in the telecommunications development bureau of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

He will fight it out with other candidates for the ITU director of telecommunication development bureaus position.

The election to choose the best candidate for the top position is set for October this year.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo last week appealed to African countries during the 55th Africa Day Anniversary he hosted for African diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe to rally behind Dr Zavazava.

Dr Zavazava has over 17 years of professional experience with ITU.

“I beg your indulgence as I take this opportunity to inform you that Zimbabwe fielded Dr Cosmas Zavazava as its candidate for the position of director of telecommunication development bureau (TDB),” said Minister Moyo.

“He is results-oriented and upholds professional integrity. We are convinced that he will not disappoint if he is voted into office.

“We, therefore, appeal to all the countries represented in this gathering to support his candidature in elections set for October this year.”

Sadc has already endorsed Dr Zavazava’s candidature.

Speaking in Geneva, Switzerland, recently at a dinner to mark Zimbabwe’s 38th independence anniversary celebration, South Africa’s Ambassador Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko said Dr Zavazava was the ideal candidate for the position.

“On behalf of Sadc, I seek your support for our candidate, Dr Cosmas Zavazava, who was endorsed by all the SADC countries,” she said.

“Based on his work experience, we are convinced that he is the best candidate for this post, which primarily takes care of developing countries and in particular the least developed countries (LDCs), landlocked developing countries and Small Island Developing States.”

Ambassador Mxakato-Diseko said Dr Zavazava was professional, committed and experienced.

The telecommunication development sector promotes international co-operation and harmony in the delivery of technical assistance and in the creation, development and improvement of telecommunication and ICT equipment and networks in developing countries.

Since 2001, Dr Zavazava has been designing and implementing ICT projects for both sustainable development and public safety of ITU member states.

He has a track record in high-level negotiations, resource mobilisation and publishing.

Dr Zavazava is a PhD, LLM holder in Telecommunication and Information Technology Law, MA (summa cum laude), MBA, BBA, Diploma Telecommunications and Systems Engineering.