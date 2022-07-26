Africa should speak with one voice: President

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday challenged the Pan African Parliament (PAP) to raise its voice against the challenges affecting each respective African nation, saying the suffering of any member state derails the progress of the continent as a whole.

Speaking during the PAP Southern African Regional Caucus presentation of newly elected president Chief Fortune Charumbira at State House in Harare, President Mnangagwa said the country takes pride in the election and confidence Africa has shown in Zimbabwe.

“As you strive for continental integration and prosperity and seek to address the common challenges that we face as a continent, you must also leverage on your PAP Membership to look at some of the unique challenges our various countries are facing that may hamper full continental integration and socio-economic development.

“Zimbabwe, for example, has been under the yoke of debilitating illegal economic sanctions for two decades and these have stunted economic growth,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the adverse impact of these unilateral coercive measures on Zimbabwe extends to the region and the continent as the movement towards attaining Africa’s Agenda 2063 is seriously crippled by the illegal embargo.

“I, thus, appeal to you, as Members of the PAP, to use your collective voice to highlight this injustice and push for the removal of these illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe.

“I further challenge the Pan African Parliament to continue playing its significant role in advancing legislation as well as facilitating the overseeing of the African Union policies, programmes and projects towards lifting our people from poverty and into prosperity,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Africa should accelerate the deployment of science, technology, and innovation to knock down colonially imposed boundaries for unity and speedy integration of the continent.

“On the economic front, this must be augmented through the effective co-ordination of policies and programmes of our Regional Economic Communities by taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area, while also penetrating profitable global value chains,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the importance of empowering women and the youth towards ensuring that Africa remains a dynamic force on the international arena cannot be overemphasised.

“I exhort the Pan African Parliament to scale up its advocacy for women and youth participation in programmes and projects that advance inclusive sustainable development in all sectors of the economy.

“That way, our collective revolutionary decision to define, re-write our own development narrative and invest in the future is guaranteed,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Chief Charumbira, inspired by the founding values of the African Union, must work diligently to unite the PAP and, by extension, the continent.

“The principle of geographical rotation is an enduring value of the African Union which we cannot afford to ignore or undermine. It is the bedrock of unity, equity, fairness, and justice within the African Union itself and among all the AU organs which must be respected and promoted,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said his Government stands ready to continue supporting the PAP to ensure the full participation of African peoples in the economic development and integration of the continent.

“Our founding fathers established the Pan African Parliament as a means of ensuring the full participation of African peoples in the economic development and integration of the continent.

“Leveraging on our rich heritage, knowledge systems, and the unity of purpose that defines us as an African people, we must protect the legacy of our forebears in the African Union by defending and safeguarding the principles, vision, and wisdom embedded in our Continental institutions,” he said.

The President said PAP should be a platform for people from all African states to be involved in discussions and decision-making on the problems and challenges facing the continent.

“Mr president (Chief Charumbira), you thus have an onerous task of repairing the image of the PAP in the eyes of the African citizenry. Africa is looking up to you to effectively stand for the Continent’s common interests.

“There is a huge weight of expectation on your shoulders as the man at the helm, to lead the PAP on a transformative trajectory that will make it impactful to the people of Africa,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said PAP must always be perceived as complementary and not contradictory to the values and principles of the African Union.

“Clearly, you can only succeed if you work together towards one common agenda and one common purpose. Zimbabwe counts on you to continue working with Chief Charumbira to ensure that the Pan African Parliament effectively fulfills its mandate as a united institution,” said President Mnangagwa.

Chairperson of the Southern Region Caucus, African National Congress Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina, said Chief Charumbira is a visionary leader who has managed to raise Zimbabwe’s flag high.

“With your support President and the Speaker of Parliament we are very confident of our president who comes from the Southern region for the first time, that he is a curtain raiser.

“We have never had any president from the Southern region since 2004 when PAP was launched. We are not bringing an angel but a human being that might have some shortcomings,” she said.

Chief Charumbira said he will forever be indebted to the support rendered by President Mnangagwa, first by endorsing his candidature and then moral and financial support during the campaign period.

“The credit goes to the President because he allowed everybody to perform their duties. In my whole life I have never found such a level of support, the consistency, depth or degree of support that I got from His Excellency; I am so indebted to you in my life,” he said.

“The Southern Africa caucus I will thank you forever that you took this job seriously and you were patient enough”.

Chief Charumbira said detractors tried in vain on numerous occasions to throw spanners and cause mayhem but the Southern Africa caucus remained resolute.