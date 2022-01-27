Africa: Over 9.4 Million Covid-19 Recoveries Across Africa

The Herald

As of January 25, 2022, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 10,606,785 while over 205,275,858 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  236,565 and 9,466,848 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 3,582,691 and 94,265 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 1,101,163 ), Tunisia ( 853,905 ), Ethiopia (  462,514 ), Egypt ( 411,749 ), Libya  ( 407,758 )  and Kenya ( 320,399 )- All Africa

