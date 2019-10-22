Advanced and Ordinary Level exams scheduled for October 25 to go ahead – Government

22 Oct, 2019 - 21:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Advanced and Ordinary Level exams scheduled for October 25 to go ahead – Government Minister Mavima

The Herald

 

Fungai Lupande, Senior Court Reporter

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima has advised the nation that all Advanced and Ordinary Level examinations scheduled for Friday, October 25 will be written as per time table.

Government has declared Friday as a public holiday to allow as many people as possible to participate in the SADC organised day of solidarity against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West.

Addressing the media in Harare on Tuesday, Prof Mavima said nothing had changed and it was business as usual for candidates sitting for their exams on Friday.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting