JUST IN: Immigration in all-female officers compliance operation at Beitbridge border

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Department of Immigration today launched an all-female enforcement and compliance operation dubbed “Good Morning Madam Immigration Officer” which seeks to clamp down on illegal immigrants, touts, child and human smugglers among other criminal vices at Beitbridge Border Post.

The 14 member team led by Assistant Regional Immigration Officer (ARIO), Mrs Memory Mugwagwa took many dealers by surprise. According the ARIO-in-charge Beitbridge Mr Nqobile Ncube, the operation saw hundreds of travellers being turned away from the border for violating various sections of the Immigration Act.

All female immigration officers during the pre-dawn operation “Good Morning Madam Immigration Officer” held at Beitbridge Border Post. Pictures by Thupeyo Muleya

He said most of those turned away had full passports and cited issues at the Passport Office, while some travellers turned themselves away when they took notice of the operation.

“Our officers managed to uplift eight passports for irregular movements and the owners were instructed to pay fines. In addition, 30 arrests were effected on those who contravened various sections of the Immigration Act (e.g. noncompliance, entry by evasion and not possessing travel documents). The arrested were escorted to the police post to pay fines,” said Mr Ncube.

The senior immigration officer also said that 38 cars were turned at away at the port of entry for carrying undocumented passengers. The drivers, he said, were warned and cautioned.

More to follow…