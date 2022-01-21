Acting President Chiwenga mourns Zex Manatsa

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has sent his condolences following the passing on yesterday of music icon Zex Manatsa.

The legendary musician died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after succumbing to long a battle with cancer.

Acting President Dr Chiwenga said his death leaves a gap that will be difficult to fill not only for the Manatsa family but the nation at large which has lost a great patriot-artist.

“Zex remains an iconic figure in the music industry whose music career dates back to the colonial days and peaking at the height of our armed liberation struggle.

“He contributed immensely to the struggle for our country’s independence through satirical, poetic compositions.

“Songs such as “Baba Tipeiwo Ndege,” “Musango Mune Hangaiwa”, Ndarota Ndina Mai”, among others immediately come to mind,” reminisced Acting President Dr Chiwenga, himself a veteran of the liberation struggle.

He said the late musician was singing at a time when the Rhodesian settler regime was committing horrendous atrocities against locals in order to preserve and perpetuate its minority rule.

The Acting President said Zex used his musical talent and composition skills to revolutionary effect as he deployed different music styles such as township music, jiti, simanje manje and gospel to articulate national issues of the day.

“His songs were always pregnant with messages aimed at inspiring others to focus on the greater good for our society and our great country.

“Similarly, he was averse to both political and religious prostitution and encouraged our people to be patriotic and morally upright.”

He said that the late was part of the group of local musicians to play alongside the legendary reggae artist, Bob Marley, at Rufaro Stadium in Harare at Independence in 1980.

“On behalf of His Excellency the President Dr E D Mnangagwa, our nation, the arts industry, and my own behalf, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the Manatsa family, especially to his wife and children who have lost a beloved husband, father and mentor.

“May they derive comfort from the knowledge that the nation shares deeply their great loss, which is our loss together.”