HIV patients call for improved health service delivery

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe National Network of People Living with HIV (ZNNP+) has called for improved health service delivery through the recently announced Zimbabwe national budget for this year.

ZNNP+ applauded Government, through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development for allocating 14.9 percent of the 2022 total national budget to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The organisation, in a statement, said the allocation represents significant progress towards the total commitment to the Abuja Declaration.

“In 2001, African Union member States, including Zimbabwe, committed to allocating 15 percent of their government budgets to health. Due to advocacy from ZNNP+ working with other partners and stakeholders, the 2022 National Budget, which was recently approved, for the first time allocated almost 15 percent to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC).

“ZNNP+ recommends that the MoHCC use the allocated funds mainly for service delivery and to prioritise the provision of removing user fees for people living with HIV (PLHIV).”

They said funds must be set aside to contribute to user fees at public health facilities so as not to burden clients.

ZNNP+ said the removal of the fees will ensure continuous access to treatment by recipients of care.

They said they will continue to monitor funds disbursement and utilisation to ensure that the allocated resources are indeed released and used in line with the budget and community expectations.

ZNNP+ also urged Parliament to continue playing its oversight role in ensuring that the funds are eventually disbursed, guard against corruption and misuse of public funds in the health sector.