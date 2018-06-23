A weird Word Cup

Robson Sharuko Senior Sports Editor

AHMED MUSSA’S double strike for Nigeria last night ensured that, for the first time in 64 years, all the 26 matches which have been played at the World Cup have produced at least a goal and took his tally to four goals in just two matches at the global football showcase.

The Super Eagles became the second African country to win a match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup after Senegal’s Lions of Teranga’s victory over Poland, with Mussa the hero with his stunning second-half brace which downed Iceland.

It was a match between the tournament’s least-populated nation and its second most populous country.

Mussa controlled expertly to fire an unstoppable shot for his first goal and then went on a merry dance around the Icelandic defence for his second, and – in the process – in a weird World Cup, opened a small window of hope for Argentina going into the final round of group matches.

Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a late penalty for the Icelanders.

The Nigerians’ next match is against Lionel Messi and company, the very team that Mussa had last scored against in a World Cup, with his double strike against the two-time World Champions, in a losing cause for the Super Eagles in Brazil four years ago.

Messi, who has looked subdued at this World Cup, scored twice in that five-goal thriller against the Nigerians four years ago to help Argentina power to a 3-2 victory and top Group F.

And, with their dreams in Russia now in tatters, the South Americans will be hoping for a similar show from their talisman.

Argentina and Nigeria have become regular opponents, when it comes to the World Cup, and this will be their third straight meeting in as many tournaments after they also clashed at the 2010 edition in South Africa, with the South Americans winning 1-0.

Times, though, have changed.

Incredibly, Mussa now has more goals at this World Cup than the entire Argentine side, after two games of the group games, which is quite remarkable given the attacking talents at the South Americans disposal – Messi, Sergio Aguero, Pablo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain. It’s been a weird World Cup so far and even Neymar needed a goal in time added on against a gritty Costa Rica yesterday, in a 2-0 win for the Brazilians, to open his account for the tournament.

Those who love goals have received a fair share of their gifts as there have been goals in each of the 26 matches in Russia, the first time this has happened at the World Cup since 1954. Interestingly, while some of the traditional superstars are yet to sparkle, a player who has been struggling to even command a first-team place at Nyasha Mushekwi’s Chinese Super League club, Dalian Yifang, of late, is doing well at the tournament.

Veteran defender Jose Fonte is one of the marquee signings who arrived at the Chinese club at the beginning of the year in a multi-million dollar transfer that shook the game, given that Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan also left Atletico Madrid in that same pilgrimage.

Gaitan was overlooked for the Argentina side, while Carrasco has been featuring for the Belgians at this World Cup in Russia.

The three big-name signings meant that Mushekwi was pushed out of the team which he had helped with a glut of goals last year, to power into the Chinese Super League.

There were even some considerations for the Zimbabwean to be dumped by the club, but the fans, who have been charmed by his goals, protested and Mushekwi was retained, although he had to contend with a place in the shadows as only three foreigners can make the match day squad.

With Fonte, Carrasco and Gaitan arriving on big money deals, the Zimbabwean was pushed into the shade, but the team failed to click and the coach was fired and replaced by veteran German gaffer Bernd Schuster, who saw some value in Mushekwi and brought him back into the team. Fonte, who arrived in China from English Premiership side West Ham, was the fall guy and he has been struggling to nail a regular place in the Dalian Yifang side since then, but he remains a key member of the Portuguese side that is playing at the World Cup.

Recently, he made headlines around the world when he was caught on camera standing alone on the field while all of his teammates, including the goalkeeper, rushed off the field to mob Ronaldo, who had scored a late equaliser against Spain.

The argument was that Portugal needed one player to remain on the field for Spain not to restart the match while most of the Portuguese players were still celebrating off the field. Fonte, though, has been heaping a lot of praise on Ronaldo.

“Cristiano is Cristiano,” Fonte told reporters.

“He’s the best player in the world. It’s not surprising that he’s doing what he’s doing. He prepares for that.

“Being Portuguese and having him in the team is just incredible. We know that we have him in the team and he’s a major asset for us.

“We just have to do our job at the back and he will do his up front.”

Portugal have a tricky game against Iran in their final group game and Fonte believes they have to improve from their show against Morocco, which they won 1-0 courtesy of a Ronaldo strike.

“Obviously not completely happy with the performance and the way we played,” he said.

“But having said that, we’re not playing against any weak teams.

“Everyone in the World Cup has quality.

“There is no easy game in the World Cup.” Not in this weird World Cup and, just in case you doubt that, ask Messi and his Argentina team.