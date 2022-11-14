9-year-old Tsholotsho girl gives birth

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa gives a motherly embrace to the impregnated 9-year-old girl in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Herald Reporter

THE nine-year-old Tsholotsho girl, who is admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) after it was discovered that she had been raped and fell pregnant, has given birth.

Although hospital officials declined to comment, sources confirmed that the baby was born this morning via a caesarean section.

According to our sister paper, Sunday News, the nine-year-old was being attended to by a team of specialists from Bulawayo.

The father of the minor was arrested on August 29 when it was discovered that she was pregnant and is assisting police with investigations.

It is believed the nine-year-old fell pregnant after being repeatedly raped.

She also underwent early puberty than usual.