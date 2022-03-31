9 army officers promoted

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, yesterday promoted nine lieutenant colonels to colonel.

The promotions were made in terms of the Defence Act and are effective from March 25.

The promoted are Colonels Augustine Ruwambara, Chakaipa Mukuna, Job Mugazambi, Clemence Macheka, Nuna Bornaventure Ncube, Simbarashe Zhou, Clady Mapepa, Rita Mkandla and Kudzanai Mautsa.

They were conferred the new rank by the Chief of Staff Administration Staff, Major General Emmanuel Matatu, who was standing in for Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General David Sigauke, at a ceremony held at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks.

A colonel’s insignia is not just the badges of rank for the shoulders, but is the first rank where the holder gets the red collar tabs and the red band on the cap.

Major General Matatu commended the senior officers for diligently executing their duties in the ZNA.

“Your hard work has been rewarded. The command element has seen in you the fundamental qualities and attributes of military leadership at senior level. Recognition for such an esteemed rank and appointments does not come through ambitious individual lobbying, pitching and posturing but comes as a result of a thorough and exhaustive assessment,” said Major-General Matatu.

He added it was now incumbent upon the promoted colonels to diligently and professionally discharge their duties in their new capacities.

On behalf of the promoted colonels, Colonel Ncube thanked the ZNA commander for the recognition and pledged to remain loyal to both the organisation and the country.