87 senior police officers promoted

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has promoted 87 senior police officers to the ranks ranging from superintendent and Chief Superintendent.

Of those promoted, 26 Superintendents were promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent and 61 Chief Inspectors to the rank of Superintendent.

The promotions were made in terms of the Police Act Chapter 11:10 Section 14(1)(b).

Commissioner General of Police Godwin Matanga confirmed the promotions at the Conferment Parade for the Promoted Senior officers in Harare this morning.

“Let me say to the newly promoted superintendents, the senior officer level of the organisation which you have been elevated to comes with implications on how you exercise authority. This does not apply for only in the organisation but also within the broader criminal justice system. It is essential that you understand that you have entered a critical juncture in your career where you are assuming more demanding roles of being justices of peace. You will be the custodians of peace where your major task is to ensure that peace prevails and the ends of justice are met,” he said.

Comm Matanga urged the newly-promoted officers to work hard and uphold virtues of professionalism when discharging their duties in order to attain the organisation’s objectives.

He also said senior officers are expected to exhibit attributes of patriotism, loyalty and selflessness in defence of the permanent interests of the nation.