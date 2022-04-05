73-year-old woman found dead

Crime Reporter

A 73-year-old woman was on Saturday found dead in Chivhu in a suspected murder case while a body of another woman and that of her daughter were found inside a house in Bulawayo in a suspected suicide case.

The Chivhu woman was found in Munyengwa Village and her body has since been taken to a local hospital for post mortem as investigations into the case continue.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said investigations were in progress.

“The ZRP is investigating a suspected case of murder which occurred in Munyengwa Village, Chivhu on April 2, 2022, where the body of a 73-year-old woman was found lying on the ground.

“The victim’s neck was tied with a small string from a stripped bark which was tied to the bottom of a tree trunk,” he said.

Murder cases involving women have been on the increase countrywide.

Last month, police in Harare found the body of a 32-year-old woman in a maize field in Waterfalls, believed to have been killed by unknown assailants.

The body was found with some bruises on the knees and a deep cut on the nose.

It was found lying in a maize field in the Get Bucks area, Waterfalls and a Huawei cellphone and a plastic bag containing $210 and US$1 cash were found on the scene.

The woman’s body was taken to a local hospital mortuary for post mortem