4 accomplices in court over R625 100 botched cash transfer fraud

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

FOUR people have appeared in court on allegations of duping an unsuspecting complainant of his R625 100 in a botched cash transfer deal.

Linda Moyo (38), Learnmore Jonga (32), Michael Garikai Mukushu (39) who is a director at Devpact Energy and Nodrax Chikwama (29), a director at Artemis Medicals, were facing fraud charges when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

They were freed on $100 000 bail each.

The court heard that on February 16, the four persons working in connivance decided to defraud Marvin Mutakati.

Pursuant to their plan, Moyo approached Mutakati whom he knew before and misrepresented to him that his accomplices were looking for someone who could make a payment to South Africa on their behalf the equivalent of US$45 197 cash which they were going to give him.

It is the State’s case that they further misrepresented that the payment was for the purchase of a motor vehicle.

Mutakati got interested in the deal and indicated to Moyo that he could only transfer R625 100 which translated to US$35 510. Her accomplices then gave Mutakati an FNB account number 62873854791 allegedly in the names of Prime Auto which they claimed is a motor vehicle company.

The court heard that Mutakati transferred R625 100 from his FNB account number 63012622139 which was equivalent to US$35 510. The accused persons confirmed to Mutakati through Moyo that Prime Auto Company had received R625 100.

When Mutakati approached the accused to collect the US$35 510, they became evasive.

A report was made leading to their arrest.